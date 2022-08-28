Letter: Ideas for IRS agents
Ideas for IRS agents
Editor:
You’ve got to be kidding! Through the “supposed” inflation reduction act, 87,000 IRS agents will be hired to the tune of $80,000,000 over a 10-year period.
Here’s several ideas.
How about sending 30,000 of those to the border (there are presently around 56,000). Another 30,000 to our schools to help keep our children safe.
Provide much needed funding (not defund) to our amazing men and women of the police forces (hope I used the correct terminology) to protect criminally ridden cities.
The remaining 27,000 agents hopefully won’t mess things up more than they presently are.
I’m still waiting for a 2021 refund check since February.
Karen St. Clair
Clarkdale
