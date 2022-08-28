OFFERS
Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local State CV Bugle
OPINION
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory
Jerome grant buys 5 turnouts for fire dept. Searching for the Colonel’s Daughter: Tradition continues in Camp Verde Rocks confine dispersed campers in Sedona CAT buses back at full service Loan forgiveness good news for Yavapai students Sheriff’s Office turns eye on Cornville traffic Stephanie Foley promoted to Sedona police chief Wet outlook for Verde Valley School’s plan to bring cell tower to Cornville draws attention New medical director for Prescott VA touted as seasoned veteran

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Sun, Aug. 28
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Letter: Loving Heritage Pool

Originally Published: August 28, 2022 7:49 a.m.

Editor:

Thank you to The Verde Independent newspaper for the article by Raquel Hendrickson Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, regarding the Camp Verde Heritage Pool.

Camp Verde is blessed to have a public pool. I along with many others use it a great deal every summer.

The pool is a huge benefit to the town and surrounding area. Our lifeguards, in addition to normal duties, teach swim lessons and water safety that may someday save the life of a child or even an adult. For m,e the pool is physical therapy.

I have a doctor’s script for water therapy. When our pool is closed for the season I drive to Cottonwood for therapy. I trust our town representatives will continue to recognize the value of the pool to the Verde Valley community and continue to provide its needed financial support and improvements.

Betty Rivard

Camp Verde

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News