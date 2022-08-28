Letter: Loving Heritage Pool

Editor:

Thank you to The Verde Independent newspaper for the article by Raquel Hendrickson Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, regarding the Camp Verde Heritage Pool.

Camp Verde is blessed to have a public pool. I along with many others use it a great deal every summer.

The pool is a huge benefit to the town and surrounding area. Our lifeguards, in addition to normal duties, teach swim lessons and water safety that may someday save the life of a child or even an adult. For m,e the pool is physical therapy.

I have a doctor’s script for water therapy. When our pool is closed for the season I drive to Cottonwood for therapy. I trust our town representatives will continue to recognize the value of the pool to the Verde Valley community and continue to provide its needed financial support and improvements.

Betty Rivard

Camp Verde