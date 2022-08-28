Letter: Loving Heritage Pool
Editor:
Thank you to The Verde Independent newspaper for the article by Raquel Hendrickson Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, regarding the Camp Verde Heritage Pool.
Camp Verde is blessed to have a public pool. I along with many others use it a great deal every summer.
The pool is a huge benefit to the town and surrounding area. Our lifeguards, in addition to normal duties, teach swim lessons and water safety that may someday save the life of a child or even an adult. For m,e the pool is physical therapy.
I have a doctor’s script for water therapy. When our pool is closed for the season I drive to Cottonwood for therapy. I trust our town representatives will continue to recognize the value of the pool to the Verde Valley community and continue to provide its needed financial support and improvements.
Betty Rivard
Camp Verde
- Missing man found deceased
- Obituary: Rodney Archie Fielitz
- Obituary: Taylor Paige Mundine
- Sheriff’s Office turns eye on Cornville traffic
- 2 arrested after series of cigarette thefts
- Wet outlook for Verde Valley
- Cottonwood's Corbin selected as next city manager in Avondale
- Obituary: James Thomas Woods
- School’s plan to bring cell tower to Cornville draws attention
- Obituary: Richard Lawrence Vasquez
- Obituary: Taylor Paige Mundine
- Former Camp Verde Little League official agrees to pay $54,800 restitution
- Clarkdale man sentenced to 20.5 years for drug-fueled manslaughter
- Obituary: Kyle Roberson
- Missing man found deceased
- Two men have drowned in Oak Creek this summer
- YCSO busts Rimrock residents on drug charges
- Last music store closing
- Jerome swift-water team rescues stranded kids
- ‘Deadly meth’ killing county residents
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: