Letter: Who wants to go to Flagstaff?
Editor:
Verde Valley residents’ health care is at risk. People in the Verde Valley are facing a very severe reduction in the health care available to us, and we need to face the problem and try to be heard.
How would you like to face going to Flagstaff when you are sick or need hep? Cn you picture an elderly person doing that? (Or anybody?)
A recent letter to the editor written by Tom Taylor was excellent. His letter spelled out the face that NAH was in the process of downsizing their Verde Valley health care and intends to spend a lot of money on Flagstaff health care. Tom was a member of the Verde Valley Medical Center board for 27 years, and he knows what he is talking about.
Interim NAH CEO Josh Tinkle has his hands full trying to make excuses for lack of staff causing inadequate medical care available at NAH facilities in the Verde Valley. Contrary to Tinkle’s words, it is happening.
NAH health care has been reduced over the past few years. Many doctors and nurses have left NAH or retired due to their treatment and NAH controls and practices.
The Verde Valley is growing fast, and the health care needs are increasing. NAH needs to consider increasing their health care in the Verde Valley – not continue decreasing it.
Bob Burness
Camp Verde
- Missing man found deceased
- Obituary: Rodney Archie Fielitz
- Obituary: Taylor Paige Mundine
- Sheriff’s Office turns eye on Cornville traffic
- 2 arrested after series of cigarette thefts
- Wet outlook for Verde Valley
- Cottonwood's Corbin selected as next city manager in Avondale
- Obituary: James Thomas Woods
- School’s plan to bring cell tower to Cornville draws attention
- Obituary: Richard Lawrence Vasquez
- Obituary: Taylor Paige Mundine
- Former Camp Verde Little League official agrees to pay $54,800 restitution
- Clarkdale man sentenced to 20.5 years for drug-fueled manslaughter
- Obituary: Kyle Roberson
- Missing man found deceased
- Two men have drowned in Oak Creek this summer
- YCSO busts Rimrock residents on drug charges
- Last music store closing
- Jerome swift-water team rescues stranded kids
- ‘Deadly meth’ killing county residents
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: