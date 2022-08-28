OFFERS
Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local State CV Bugle
OPINION
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory
Jerome grant buys 5 turnouts for fire dept. Searching for the Colonel’s Daughter: Tradition continues in Camp Verde Rocks confine dispersed campers in Sedona CAT buses back at full service Loan forgiveness good news for Yavapai students Sheriff’s Office turns eye on Cornville traffic Stephanie Foley promoted to Sedona police chief Wet outlook for Verde Valley School’s plan to bring cell tower to Cornville draws attention New medical director for Prescott VA touted as seasoned veteran

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Sun, Aug. 28
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Letter: Who wants to go to Flagstaff?

Originally Published: August 28, 2022 7:37 a.m.

Editor:

Verde Valley residents’ health care is at risk. People in the Verde Valley are facing a very severe reduction in the health care available to us, and we need to face the problem and try to be heard.

How would you like to face going to Flagstaff when you are sick or need hep? Cn you picture an elderly person doing that? (Or anybody?)

A recent letter to the editor written by Tom Taylor was excellent. His letter spelled out the face that NAH was in the process of downsizing their Verde Valley health care and intends to spend a lot of money on Flagstaff health care. Tom was a member of the Verde Valley Medical Center board for 27 years, and he knows what he is talking about.

Interim NAH CEO Josh Tinkle has his hands full trying to make excuses for lack of staff causing inadequate medical care available at NAH facilities in the Verde Valley. Contrary to Tinkle’s words, it is happening.

NAH health care has been reduced over the past few years. Many doctors and nurses have left NAH or retired due to their treatment and NAH controls and practices.

The Verde Valley is growing fast, and the health care needs are increasing. NAH needs to consider increasing their health care in the Verde Valley – not continue decreasing it.

Bob Burness

Camp Verde

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News