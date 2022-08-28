OFFERS
Jerome grant buys 5 turnouts for fire dept. Searching for the Colonel's Daughter: Tradition continues in Camp Verde Rocks confine dispersed campers in Sedona CAT buses back at full service Loan forgiveness good news for Yavapai students Sheriff's Office turns eye on Cornville traffic Stephanie Foley promoted to Sedona police chief Wet outlook for Verde Valley School's plan to bring cell tower to Cornville draws attention New medical director for Prescott VA touted as seasoned veteran

Sun, Aug. 28
Obituary: Herculano ‘Henry’ Dominguez Ontiveros

Originally Published: August 28, 2022 7:25 a.m.

Herculano ‘Henry’ Dominguez Ontiveros

1922-2022

Herculano (Henry) Dominguez Ontiveros November 7, 1922 - July 24, 2022 (Age 99) Clarkdale, Arizona

It is with our deepest regret to announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, Herculano (Henry) Dominguez Ontiveros. Born November 7, 1922, Herculano passed peacefully at home on July 24, 2022, just 3 months shy of his 100th birthday.

Originally from El Paso, Texas, Herculano and his family moved to the Verde Valley in 1924 and settled in the Lower Clarkdale area known today as Patio Town. He delivered dairy milk to the residents of Clarkdale as his first job at just 10 years old.

He was a patriot of our country, and proudly served in World War II as a Cannoneer and Rifleman for the Army’s 77th Field Artillery Battalion until 1946. After his honorable discharge from the military, Herculano was employed with the Town of Clarkdale.

During his 42 years with the Town, he often received praise and recognition from the Clarkdale residents for his dedication and hard work.

He married his wife, Mary (Rosas) of Clarkdale, on December 8, 1951, and raised six children. Through his retirement, Herculano enjoyed numerous family gatherings and events with his wife, his children and their spouses, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

He liked old western movies, and even more so, enjoyed the goofy antics of the Andy Griffith Show. He loved traveling with his wife across multiple states, RVing and camping with their son Leonard, daughter Lydia, and family. He lived a full and prosperous life with his family who loved him dearly, and who will never forget his constant whistling, humming, and singing.

Herculano is survived by his wife of 70 years, Mary Ontiveros; his six children: Lydia Moreno (Anthony [Predeceased]), Leonard Ontiveros (Mary), Christina McKee (Shawn), Oscar Ontiveros (Raynee), Robert Ontiveros (Julie, former; Elizabeth), and Teresa Vera (Albert); his 18 grandchildren; and his 27 great-grandchildren.

An online guestbook is available to sign at westcottfuneralhome.com.

Information provided by the funeral home.

