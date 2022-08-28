Searching for the Colonel’s Daughter: Tradition continues in Camp Verde

CAMP VERDE – Fort Verde Days is approaching, and Camp Verde is looking for new Colonel’s Daughter.

This is not a rodeo queen contest or a beauty pageant but a competition to represent the town. The winning teen must have basic equestrian skills, poise and personality.

The event’s tradition goes back to 1960, when Wanda Jo Fuller Dickens became Camp Verde’s first Colonel’s Daughter.

The horsemanship is judged on the girl’s ability to sit on her horse well and give a well-balanced, graceful, effortless appearance while having her horse under control at all times. She must show the basics of equestrianism such as lead changes. She will also be interviewed. Three out-of-town judges oversee the contest.

Contestants compete in period costume. They can borrow an outfit from Fort Verde State Historic Park, which hosts the contest, or they can buy or have one made. Over the past 62 years, there have been three generations of Colonel’s Daughter competitions, and those dresses have been passed down and become a tradition of their own.

The young ladies, age 13-18, must live within the boundaries of the Camp Verde Unified School District, but they don’t have to be a student in the district. Jody White, who coordinates the event, said that stipulation may change in the future as they reach out for more contestants to compete.

The competition is Sept. 25 at Fort Verde. There is no charge to the public and all are encouraged to attend the competition and root for their favorite competitor.

There are currently practices on Sunday, but more contestants are wanted. Entry forms are available at Fort Verde State Historic Park.

The title of Colonel’s Daughter comes to us from a novel written in 1882 by retired Capt. Charles E. King. King arrived at Camp Verde in May 1874 to join the 5th Cavalry. He was said to have found inspiration for his book from Carrie Wilkins, the daughter of Lt. Col. John D. Wilkins of the 8th Cavalry.

White said competitors must also have a basic knowledge of the book.

As with many novels of that day, The Colonel’s Daughter had a sub-title: “Winning His Spurs.” From this secondary title, Camp Verde’s Colonel’s Daughters each year receive a special gift of spurs from the Camp Verde Cavalry.

“They are Montana steel, so they are a really nice set of spurs,” White said.

Then there’s the bling. The young lady who wins the title also receives a saddle blanket and several nice gifts from town merchants. As one past Colonel’s Daughter said, “Trying out for the Colonel’s Daughter gave me poise, self-esteem and more confidence.”

The Colonel’s Daughter is presented each year during Fort Verde Days in October. She leads the parade escorted by the Camp Verde Cavalry and later in the day shows off her riding skills.

Fort Verde is at 125 E. Hollamon St. in Camp Verde. Call 928-567-3275.