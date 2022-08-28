Storm Damage
Originally Published: August 28, 2022 6:34 p.m.
It was Christmas at Tommy Anderson’s house in Cottonwood on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, when a monsoon blew through town and covered his back yard with hail.
Numerous willows were blown down in the quick moving storm on Bates and some businesses and homes reported minor flooding.
Because the storm killed many flowers and other blooming plants, residents are encouraged to provide hummingbird feeders for their feathered friends.
