Verde Valley Humane Society Pets of the Week

Ready to bring a new pet into your family? Make an appointment at Verde Valley Humane Society, 1520 W. Mingus Ave. in Cottonwood, by calling 928-634-7387 or you can check out all the available dogs and cats and other pets online at VerdeValleyHumaneSociety.org.

Carlisle, the Guinea Pig

This silly guy is adorable and fun. He likes attention and is very entertaining. Carlisle makes adorable squeaky noises. Come and meet him soon! Please call to make an appointment to meet Carlisle, 928-634-7387.

Sabbath

Meet Sabbath, a young, goofy Lab. Sabbath is affectionate and good with large dogs. He does have a strong prey drive and enjoys chasing cats and livestock. This guy will make a great companion and adventure buddy. Sabbath is a less than 2 years old and weighs about 72 pounds.