2 future nurses at YC named Coca-Cola Leaders of Promise scholars

PRESCOTT - Two aspiring nurses at Yavapai College have won prestigious Phi Theta Kappa honor society scholarships.

Vrindavan Silva of Cornville and Heidi Howden of Prescott are 2022 Coca-Cola Leaders of Promise scholars. The two PTK members and YC Honors students are among a total of 207 Leaders of Promise selected from 1,300 applicants nationwide. Selection was based on academic achievement and demonstrated leadership potential.

Heidi and Vrindavan each were awarded $1,000 to assist them in obtaining their desired degrees and to encourage their continued leadership and participation in PTK programs.

“Today, the Coca-Cola Leaders of Promise Scholarship is more relevant than ever as our organization, colleges, and communities actively encourage the completion of a college credential, an associate degree, or certificate among college students,” said Dr. Lynn Tincher-Ladner, president and CEO of Jackson, Miss.-based PTK international.

As a current YC nursing student, Heidi is the president of the YC PTK chapter this year. She was part of the team of PTK members who earned the YC chapter a fourth-place international ranking last academic year based on the quality of the chapter’s research, Honors in Action and community service projects. She said she plans to use her scholarship award to defray expenses associated with pursuing both an associate degree and a bachelor’s degree (at Arizona State University) in nursing concurrently. “This scholarship is really going to help me pay for books and tuition,” she said.

Vrindavan, an active member of PTK, is working to complete her prerequisites for nursing school. She said the PTK scholarship award will help offset expenses related to commuting to the Prescott campus from Cornville and help her fund a dorm room at the Prescott campus at some point in the future.