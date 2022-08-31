OFFERS
Wed, Aug. 31
Camp Verde football wins high-scoring affair at Valley Lutheran

Originally Published: August 31, 2022 midnight

CAMP VERDE – It was a heck of a Cowboy debut for a junior quarterback.

The Camp Verde High School football team showed off its air attack Friday night in the season opener at Valley Lutheran.

The Cowboys squeaked out the 34-33 victory primarily with a passing game. Junior quarterback Tyson Buckley threw for 375 yards, including five touchdowns. Ultimately, a two-point conversion made the difference in the hard-fought contest.

Junior Christian Sanabria was top receiver for Camp Verde with 10 catches for 195 yards and three touchdowns. Junior Jordan Williams scored on an 89-yard reception that was mostly footwork, and junior Caleb Bahe carried home a 14-yard TD catch.

Freshman kicker Logan Ayotte got into the act as well, landing two of three PAT kicks. Senior Angel Salas scored the two-point conversion.

As a team, Camp Verde had 96 yards rushing, led by senior Sam Williams’ 49 yards. Junior Noah Collins had three carries for 32 yards, and Buckley had four keepers to gain 17 yards.

The Cowboys defense pulled down three interceptions, while Buckley was intercepted twice.

Camp Verde had 471 total yards to Valley Lutheran’s 433.

Friday, Sept. 2, the Cowboys host Scottsdale Prep at 7 p.m.

