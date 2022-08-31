CVHS volleyball team takes aim again at state

CAMP VERDE – “Full of chemistry and love for one another,” is how Camp Verde High School volleyball head coach Britney Armstrong describes her 2022 varsity team. “Hard working, passionate and team players.”

A team that had an impressive run last season, qualifying for the state play-in, returns nine players and adds a sophomore and two freshmen. The Cowboys also get back senior DS Annaliese Cordova.

“Annaliese, unfortunately, suffered from a bad knee injury and hasn’t been able to play competitively for some time now,” Armstrong stated. “We’re lucky to have snagged her for her final year. She’s an athlete, is coachable, and fits right in with the program.”

Camp Verde also gets back the region’s Offensive Player of the Year in middle hitter/blocker Erica Graves, region Defensive Player of the Year Libero captain Jaydeyn Rayburn, First Team all-setter Reagen Warren, First Team hitter Marisol Salas-Zorrilla, outside hitter Tatum McDonald and middle hitter/blocker Tayla McDonald.

“My main goal is to leave every game without a single regret and leaving everything on the court, with the goal of starting strong and making it into the championships,” Rayburn said.

Senior Emmalee Bueler is right side hitter/blocker but is out with an ankle injury.

Rayburn, Warren and Salas-Zorrilla were chosen to act as captains to lead the girls on and off the floor.

JV players dressing with varsity will be sophomore Alivia Slaughter and freshmen Jade Moore and Page Oothoudt.

Armstrong said an obvious goal for the girls is reaching the state tournament, which will demand consistency throughout the season.

“Our girls have been working hard and together since the 2021 season ended,” she said. “They added to their already great chemistry and have a strong desire to produce a successful season together this year, knowing they will be losing beloved seniors. We are focused on bringing a strong serving game, quick side-outs and finishing strong.”

The team opened the season Monday, Aug. 29, with a 3-0 win at Sedona Red Rock. The home opener is today, Aug 31, hosting Williams before Cowboys head off to the Longhorn Invitational Friday in Payson.

“This team shows up and works hard,” Armstrong said. “They hold themselves accountable and desire being better every time they get on the court. They communicate well and have grown to be very scrappy.”