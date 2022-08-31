David Arkenstone & Friends in concert Sept. 2

Visionary David Arkenstone brings magical candlelight concert to Sedona. The popular five-time Grammy nominee performs with a string quartet at the Mary D. Fisher Theater on Friday, Sept. 2 at 7 p.m. in “An Evening with David Arkenstone and Friends.”

Ever diversifying and much to the delight of his fans, Arkenstone is making some long-awaited concert appearances this fall at select dates throughout Southern California and Arizona.

Along with some chart-topping favorites, David will debut some of his recent neo-classical/crossover music with string quartet and percussion. He will also play selections from his newest album, “Music Inspired by Middle Earth: Vol. 2.” With over 60 albums to his credit and composing numerous themes for NBC, film, and game scores, David promises a family friendly night to remember.

A frequent visitor to Sedona, this special event marks David’s first concert in Sedona since he participated in the Sedona Spirit Sings Fest several years ago.

“Sedona is one of most magnificent places I’ve ever visited. It is a favorite location when I’m in the Southwest,” he said. “The terrain and energy are remarkable. I’m excited to debut some of my new music here and play some favorites… We put together a very special evening with a fabulous string quartet and marvelous percussionist with candlelight which I think will enhance the concert experience.”

With 20 Billboard hits, numerous film and TV soundtracks, video games and dozens of albums in release, David Arkenstone has established himself as one of the most diverse, prolific and imaginative contemporary instrumental musicians of our time. You’ve heard his music on everything from NBC sports such as The Kentucky Derby, The Open, and Premier League Soccer, to commercials.

“I envision a place I would like to go, or an adventure I would like to take, and let my imagination run free,” says David.

Learn more about Arkenstone at DavidArkenstone.com.

Tickets are $30 General Admission and $25 for Film Festival members. There are VIP tickets available for $40 (including early seating, lanyard with laminate, signed photo & free CD). Call 928-282-1177 to order tickets by phone or visit the box office at 2030 W. State Route 89A in West Sedona. To order tickets online, visit SedonaFilmFestival.org.



Information provided by SIFF.