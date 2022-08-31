Fall Red Dirt Concert Series returns in September

Every Friday in September, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., the city of Sedona’s Parks and Recreation Department will once again host the Red Dirt Concert Series at the Posse Grounds Pavilion, featuring musical acts from all around northern Arizona.

The fall 2022 schedule is as follows:

• Friday, Sept. 2 – Jeremiah & the Red Eyes/The Reverend Uncle Dan

• Friday, Sept. 9 – Tyller Gummersall

• Friday, Sept. 16 – Two Hand Union/Dan Vega

• Friday, Sept. 23 – Big Daddy D & the Dynamites/Jeanie Carroll

• Friday, Sept. 30 – decker.

“We will have some brand-new performers, as well as some long-time local favorites taking the stage this season. Great music, community and the unmatched beauty of the stage backdrop make for a fantastic experience, and I can’t wait to do it again,” said city of Sedona Events and Rentals Technician Jason Vargo.

The city of Sedona has been hosting free community concerts in the park since the Barbara Antonsen Memorial Park was erected in 2017. The Red Dirt Concert series was established in partnership with the Friends of the Posse Grounds as a platform to showcase and support local musicians and performers, and to provide an opportunity for community gathering and entertainment.

Remember to bring your own lawn chairs and/or blankets, and that there is no alcohol allowed at the event.

The Posse Grounds Pavilion is located at 525 Posse Grounds Rd. For more information on the Red Dirt Concert Series performers and other show details, visit the Parks and Recreation Department’s events page at SedonaAZ.gov/prevents or call 928-282-7098.