Green Light Dance Band headlines at Bella Vita Ristorante Labor Day Weekend

Get ready for a special treat this Labor Day weekend with the ever-popular Sedona-based original classic rock dance band Green Light, performing in concert on the Bella Vita Ristorante patio stage, on Sunday, Sept. 4 from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.

This band of Baby Boomers continues to rock Sedona with original music that captures and personifies the music of that generation.

Loved by locals and visitors alike, this band has become one of the most popular classic rock bands in Northern Arizona, playing only original songs people love to listen and dance to.

Composed of five musicians the band plays with heart, gusto and virtuosity. They are a vocal group, a dance band and jam monsters.

Songwriters Tommy Acosta and Chicky Brooklyn helm the group, with Brooklyn on lead vocals and rhythm guitar and Acosta also on lead vocals, playing bass. Both compose and arrange the original material the band plays.

For this gig the band will feature its original line up, with local musical legend Robin Miller on lead guitar, Naughty Bits keyboard and trombonist Unclemarc Wolin, and Sedona’s premier drummer Eddy Barattini on drums -- three outstanding musicians loved and respected in the Sedona music scene for their talent and virtuosity.

Bella Vita Ristorante will also offer live music on Friday, Sept. 2, and on Saturday, Sept. 3, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. both nights, featuring Jerry McFarland on Friday and Robin Miller on Saturday.

For reservations and specific directions to the restaurant visit BellaVitaSedona.com or call 928-282-4540.

Be sure to book your table early as the band has sold out the venue in its last three shows there.