OFFERS
Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local State CV Bugle
OPINION
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory
2 future nurses at YC named Coca-Cola Leaders of Promise scholars Injured hiker rescued off Bell Trail It’s stop-and-go to Flagstaff due to road work Vineyard/winery proposed on Cherry Road Benjamin’s Battle: Young man fighting rare cancer expresses concern for others After standoff, Clarkdale Police arrest man on assault, kidnapping charges Shooting threat reported at Prescott Valley school Storm Damage Jerome grant buys 5 turnouts for fire dept. Searching for the Colonel’s Daughter: Tradition continues in Camp Verde

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Wed, Aug. 31
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Injured hiker rescued off Bell Trail

DPS Ranger 58 was called in for a rescue attempt on the Bell Trail similar to this situation in July. (CCFMD file photo)

DPS Ranger 58 was called in for a rescue attempt on the Bell Trail similar to this situation in July. (CCFMD file photo)

Originally Published: August 31, 2022 12:15 a.m.

RIMROCK – On a busy night for emergency services Aug. 27, Copper Canyon Fire & Medical personnel were called out to the Bell Trail north of Rimrock for an injured hiker.

According to CCFMD, the hiker was 3.5 miles from the trailhead at the swimming hole “The Crack” and had a possibly broken ankle. The call came in around 5:30 p.m. The DPS helicopter Ranger 58 also responded.

The DPS Ranger reportedly made several unsuccessful attempts at a rescue but was thwarted by the dangerous terrain and falling darkness. CCFMD sent in eight crew members from two stations, saying it took “five hours to safely package and extricate the patient.”

During that time, Copper Canyon received eight more calls for emergency assistance in its district. With automatic aid in place with neighboring districts, crews from Verde Valley Fire District and Sedona Fire District were able to step in and cover any gaps as first responders were stretched thin.

The injured hiker was transported to a waiting ground ambulance for treatment.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News