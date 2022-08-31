Jerome’s First Saturday Art & Wine Walk expands with wine tasting, music

On Saturday, Sept. 3, Jerome’s newly expanded First Saturday Art & Wine Walk will showcase over 30 of the historic community’s unique art galleries and specialty shops.

This long-running event has always been more than just an art walk, but now the sponsoring Jerome Chamber of Commerce has formally included six winery-operated tasting rooms and the Vino Zona curated Arizona wine shop to the tour and added entertainment to make it a truly special event. And it’s all still free.

Free parking and a free shuttle service are provided for the event, which runs from 5-8 p.m.

Once known in its mining heyday for its wide array of saloons and bordellos that led the New York Sun to declare Jerome the “Wickedest Town in the West” in 1903, the entire town was declared a National Historic Landmark in 1967 and has been a center for arts and history and fun ever since. Every shop is unique. There are no national chains or syndicated stores in Jerome, making every shop worth a special visit to stop and explore. Art galleries and artist studios. Vintage clothing and jewelry shops. Old-fashioned saloons, one-of-a-kind restaurants, the world’s largest kaleidoscope shop, and a genuine, old-fashioned candy store. Jerome has it all.

Live music will be provided in four locations. Tria Prima will headline the Jerome Art & Wine Walk on Saturday with their jazz-flavored offerings in the upper park and on the steps. Black Forest Society, featuring classical guitar trained singer-songwriter-storyteller William Schwab and rhythm-maker extraordinaire Daniel Whipple will be performing at the House of Joy. Profit & Monk will be weaving their musical magic at the Old School Recording Studios & Operating Room at the Old Jerome High School. And Tom & LaDonna will be entertaining at the Turquoise Spider.

Featured artists that night will include Damien Gomes, the abstract figurative painter who works primarily in oil and acrylic, in his studio in room A302 at the High School. The Jerome Artists Cooperative will be presenting a three member show titled “Outside the Box,” featuring Josh Hunt’s bold abstracts, Nora Graf’s large painted and carved gourds, and the colorful batiks of Marjorie Claus in a show that gives them the opportunity to explore creative ideas outside their normal artistic realms.

Visit JeromeChamber.com for more details.