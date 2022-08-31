Live music is cooking at Sound Bites Grill

It’s another great musical menu at Sound Bites Grill this week featuring the legendary Esteban on Saturday, Sept. 3, from 7 to 9 p.m., and The Lisa Mitts Band, Friday, Sept.2, from 6 to 9 p.m.

Known as one of the top Flamenco performing artist in the world, Esteban with his daughter violinist Teresa Joy put on unforgettable shows, covering some of the most beautiful songs and instrumental compositions ever written.

They are captivating, mesmerizing and truly love performing, reveling in the intimacy of the Sound Bites Celebrity Showroom stage.

Esteban not only puts on a virtuoso performance but also takes his audience on a journey through his career and genesis as a master Flamenco guitarist, engaging and enthralling his audience.

Lisa Mitts is an ASCAP registered recording artist, singer/songwriter, pianist, and performer who received the 2022 Winter World Music Award for Best Music Video (Fly Away); the 2021 Intercontinental Music Award (ICMA) for Best of North America in Contemporary Christian; and the 2021 Red Carpet Awards in Holland for Best of USA Artist of the Year.

She also was awarded Album of The Year (Gold) at the 2020 ISSA Music Awards, as Female Songwriter of the Year at the 2019 ISSA Awards.

She is a consummate and animated performer that gives it her all when she performs. She commands the stage with grace and poise.

Together with her producer, Brandon Bee, she received the WSA (World Songwriting Awards) 2020 Best Song Production for the title cut of her EP, ‘The Breakthrough’.

In addition, she was a multi-nominated finalist at the 2019 Josie Music Awards.

She has recorded and written with R&B artist Allen Stone; Seattle producer/artist Brandon Bee, as well as in Franklin, Tennessee, at the Castle Studios with renowned Nashville musicians such as Gordon Mote and Chip Davis. Her music ranges in genres from pop to country, classic rock, singer/songwriter, contemporary Christian to jazz and piano instrumental.

Sedona is in for a treat as she performs up-close-and personal for her fans, locals and visitors alike this weekend.

Sound Bites Grill also features Patrick KI on Wineaux Wednesday, Aug. 31, from 5 to 8 p.m.; and Chill on the Hill from 6 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, August 1, featuring Eric Miller and Adriel Zang.

Sound Bites Grill is located at the Shops at Pinon Point adjacent to the Hyatt in Sedona. For more information please visit SoundBitesGrill.com or call 928-282-2714. Tickets can be purchased via website.