Marauders work to return to ‘hard-nosed’ football

COTTONWOOD – The Mingus Marauders are feeling a little rushed as the opening game of the football season is Thursday rather than typical Friday.

“We really have very little time to put our helmets, pads and pants on,” head coach Dave Moncibaez said.

Mingus Union hosts Maryvale Sept. 1 at 7 p.m. Both had tough seasons last year – the Marauders were 2-8 and the Panthers 0-10. In fact, Maryvale hasn’t won a game since 2018.

MUHS has a small contingent of 34 players. Some are already on the injured list for the first game. Moncibaez said the team will be OK but can’t spare another player.

He has 11 seniors back, including athletic quarterback Brasen Durkalec, who co-captains with senior Ian Contreras, second team All-Region.

“They’ve just been motivated about really driving this team to push harder, which is good,” Moncibaez said.

Among the returning seniors are running back Makai Arnaudo, Curtis Glasmann, Michael Grijalva, Cameron Davis, Ethan Jones, Tanner Bejarano, Hayden Busich, Knowle Austin, Matthew Rodriguez. The varsity team is heavy with juniors ready to make a splash.

Mingus is in a challenging 4A Grand Canyon region. Moncibaez likes that the schedule is built to prepare the Marauders for those regional games. He said the team work hard during the summer on skills through several 7-on-7 contests.

There are a handful of Marauders with above average size, but the team overall has typical compact build.

The coach said the defense has tightened up and is working at putting more pressure on the quarterback. He’s happy with the backfield skills he has seen and he’s particularly happy with the speed apparent in the running back and quarterback positions.

The Marauders want to get back to the “hard-nosed” style of play that has traditionally been the Mingus reputation on offense and defense.

“They’re really excited for the kickoff,” Moncibaez said, “even if it is a day early.”

Mingus Football Schedule

9/1, 7 p.m. v. Maryvale

9/9, 7 p.m. at Payson

9/16, 7 p.m. v. Independence

9/22, 7 p.m. at Washington

10/7, 7 p.m. at Deer Valley

10/14, 7 p.m. v. Bradshaw Mtn.

10/21, 7 p.m. at Coconino

10/28, 7 p.m. v. Flagstaff (Homecoming)

11/4, 7 p.m. at Lee Williams

11/11, 7 p.m. v. Prescott (Senior Night)