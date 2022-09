Nightlife & Music

10-12 Lounge

910 Main St., Clarkdale

928-639-0800

1012Lounge.com

Thurs 9/1 5 p.m. Still Willin’

Sat 9/3 2 p.m. Naughty Bits

Sun 9/4 2 p.m. Salt Miners

Tues 9/6 5 p.m. Jack Couchman

Dragonfly @Cliff Castle Casino Hotel

555 Middle Verde Road, Camp Verde

928-567-7900

Cliff Castle Casino Hotel is a No Smoking casino; we do have a smoking area near the front of the casino.

Live Music shows each Friday and Saturday. Shows start 9pm. Doors open 8:30pm.

Fri & Sat 9/2-9/3 Honest Soulz, Soul/Variety

Mooney’s Irish Pub

671 AZ-179, Sedona

928-282-2331

mooneysirishpubsedona.com

Sat 9/1 Open Mic Comedy Night - Sign up at 6:30 p.m., Show starts at 7 p.m.

Sun 9/2 Cadillac Angels (6-9 p.m.)

Mon 9/3 Open Mic Music Jam (6-9.p.m.)

Tues 9/4 Randy J (3-6 p.m.)

Thurs 9/6 Outdoor Drum Circle (5-7:30 p.m.)

Canceled if inclement weather

Vino Di Sedona

Wine & Beer Store/Bar/Kitchen

2575 W SR 89A, West Sedona

928 554-4682

www.VinoDiSedona.com

9/7 Paint Along For Fun 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m.; D.L. Harrison, Rock & Blues 6-9 p.m.

9/8 Open Mic hosted by Dan Rice 6-10 p.m.

9/10 Wine Tasting w/ music by Paolo 3-5:30 p.m.; STEFnRock, Rock Duo 7-10 p.m.

9/11 KB Bren, Acoustic Rock 6-9 p.m.

9/12 JC (Jack Couchman) Acoustic Rock 6-9 p.m.

9/13 Tim Young, Acoustic Rock 6-9 p.m.

MUSICIANS

Christy Fisher

Thurs 9/1 Cottonwood Village- residents and guests 3-4 p.m.

Fri 9/2 JT’s Bistro- Camp Verde 5-8 p.m.

Sat 9/3 Winery 101- Cottonwood 3-5 p.m.

Sun 9/4 The Belfry- Cottonwood 6-9 p.m.

Tues 9/6 Page Springs Cellars - Cornville 3-6

Kaleidoscope Redrocks

Gracie & Tivona Moskoff

Fri, 9/2, 4-6 p.m., Arts Academy Sedona at The Collective Sedona, 7000 SR 179 Suite C-100, Village Of Oak Creek

Room Zero Band

Thurs 9/9 Vino Di Sedona, Sedona, 7-10 p.m.

Sat 9/11 @ 10-12 Lounge, Clarkdale 2-6 p.m.

Renegade Band

American Legion Post No. 25

480 S. Calvary Way, Cottonwood

Sundays, 2-5 p.m., open to the public