Obituary: Pamela Jones

Pamela Jones

1942 - 2022

Pamela Jones (Ruch-Del Vecchio), age 80, of Cottonwood, Arizona, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 17, 2022. She was born on April 15, 1942 to Ivan and Mary Ruch.





She was preceded in death by her former husband of 20 years, Adrian Del Vecchio, and is survived by her children Glenn (Kirsten) Del Vecchio, Jill Del Vecchio, and grandsons, Jack and Alex Del Vecchio.



Pam moved to Cottonwood about 30 years ago. She went from homeless to a successful furniture restorer and seamstress. She went by the nickname “The Bag Lady” and made beautiful totes and purses and related items. Pam was self-sufficient and hard working. She enjoyed her garden and her many friends.





She will be remembered kindly by many. Pam led an inspirational life, encouraging others along the way. Some of her last words she said, “It’s all in God’s hands now.”



Information provided by the funeral home.

