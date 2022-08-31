Shibambo World Beat show comes to Sedona Apotheca

Join Sedona’s own Baba Vusi Shibambo and friends Randy J and Bill Juharos for a lively evening of high-energy dance music spanning multiple genres including ancestral African rhythms, reggae, rock, surf, steel drums, and more. The show will feature Shibambo’s original compositions based on ancient tribal music inspired by his Zulu homeland.

Joining Shibambo will be local artists Randy J and Bill Juharos from the band, The Tarantulas. Shibambo and Randy J have collaborated for nearly two decades composing a number of original pieces. Randy J is most noted for his prowess on guitar bringing the classic whimsical surf-style to his music. Juharos, a classically trained percussionist, adds in the distinctive Caribbean vibe with his steel drums. Expect a spirited, fun-filled evening of global music blending multiple genres and cultures but all with the underlying African soul-stirring tribal rhythms.

The show is Sept. 2, 7 p.m. at Sedona Apotheca, 2301 W. SR 89A. Admission is $20 at the door for a night of high-energy dance music.