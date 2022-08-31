Straight from the Garden
Jai Coyote has a great time at the family farm booth of his parents, Leslie, left, and William Murphy (off camera) and Celeste Araiza, right, during the Sedona Farmers Market Sunday, Aug. 28, in the Wells Fargo Bank parking lot.
Tobie Lavoie and his friends provided the music. The market features local and regional Arizona producers with everything from the Hoppy Goat Farm in Cornville to the Moonrise Farm from Show Low with harvest of wax beans, green beans, heirloom cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, honeydew melons, summer squash, eggplant, okra, sweet onions, potatoes, bunching greens, watermelon, eggplant, garlic and a variety of fresh cut herbs to freshly pressed juices and chaparral based balms & tinctures and all natural bug repellent. In Cottonwood on Friday, the Old Town Music and The Market announced its first Friday night market for September at the Old Town Activity Park from 5 p.m. to dark with the band Local Honey and local vendors.
