2 future nurses at YC named Coca-Cola Leaders of Promise scholars Injured hiker rescued off Bell Trail It's stop-and-go to Flagstaff due to road work Vineyard/winery proposed on Cherry Road Benjamin's Battle: Young man fighting rare cancer expresses concern for others After standoff, Clarkdale Police arrest man on assault, kidnapping charges Shooting threat reported at Prescott Valley school Storm Damage Jerome grant buys 5 turnouts for fire dept. Searching for the Colonel's Daughter: Tradition continues in Camp Verde

TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Wed, Aug. 31
Straight from the Garden

(VVN/Vyto Starinskas)

(VVN/Vyto Starinskas)

Originally Published: August 31, 2022 12:20 a.m.

Jai Coyote has a great time at the family farm booth of his parents, Leslie, left, and William Murphy (off camera) and Celeste Araiza, right, during the Sedona Farmers Market Sunday, Aug. 28, in the Wells Fargo Bank parking lot.

(VVN/Vyto Starinskas)

Tobie Lavoie and his friends provided the music. The market features local and regional Arizona producers with everything from the Hoppy Goat Farm in Cornville to the Moonrise Farm from Show Low with harvest of wax beans, green beans, heirloom cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, honeydew melons, summer squash, eggplant, okra, sweet onions, potatoes, bunching greens, watermelon, eggplant, garlic and a variety of fresh cut herbs to freshly pressed juices and chaparral based balms & tinctures and all natural bug repellent. In Cottonwood on Friday, the Old Town Music and The Market announced its first Friday night market for September at the Old Town Activity Park from 5 p.m. to dark with the band Local Honey and local vendors.

(VVN/Vyto Starinskas)

(VVN/Vyto Starinskas)

