Susan Sarandon, J.K. Simmons star in ‘The Meddler’

The Sedona International Film Festival presents “The Meddler” showing Sept. 3-8 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

“The Meddler” features an award-winning ensemble cast, including Susan Sarandon, J.K. Simmons, Rose Byrne, Cecily Strong and Michael McKean.

With a new iPhone, an apartment near the Grove, and a comfortable bank account left to her by her beloved late husband, Marnie Minervini (Susan Sarandon) has happily relocated from New Jersey to Los Angeles to be near her daughter Lori (Rose Byrne), a successful (but still single) screenwriter, and smother her with motherly love.

But when the dozens of texts, unexpected visits, and conversations dominated by unsolicited advice force Lori to draw strict personal boundaries, Marnie finds ways to channel her eternal optimism and forceful generosity to change the lives of others — as well as her own — and find a new purpose in life.

Show times will be 4 p.m. on Saturday, Monday and Tuesday, Sept. 3, 5 and 6; and 7 p.m. on Sunday, Wednesday and Thursday, Sept. 4, 7 and 8.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.

