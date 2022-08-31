Verde Heritage: 1884 Carrollton and Smelter City

The area of what is now the City of Cottonwood developed as 3 individual, separate villages in the area named “Upper Verde” by the residents in 1876. Land in the Cottonwood and Carrollton villages was claimed by settlers in 1875. Carrollton became the east part of the 1917 Smelter City development. Verde/Clemenceau was constructed for smelter employees.

The area located west of the Upper Verde School and cemetery was named when the Cottonwood Post Office was established on July 9, 1885. There was a general merchandise store (near the “Old Town” jail), a saloon, blacksmith shop, dairies, orchards, and agricultural land. The road from the Oak Creek area to Jerome went down to the Verde River at the Lime Kiln Crossing then uphill toward the Black Hills or followed the river toward Tuzigoot before turning up Bitter Creek to Jerome. Because several roads met at the store, that location became known as “Mason Corners.”

The second village, named Carrollton, was located in the area south of the Upper Verde School and cemetery on the east side of the County Road. Thomas Carroll had lived on the land and cultivated it for at least 5 years before he received a patent for 156.25 acres on November 23, 1891. Wagons crossed the Verde River south of his land at Scott’s Crossing or Van Deren’s Crossing (later, Thompson’s Crossing and Bridgeport). Tom Carroll built a store and saloon before his 1892 tax inventory included “stock of goods” for his general merchandise store and “bar fixtures” for the saloon. He also paid tax on “2 stallions, 6 work horses, 12 saddle horses, 50 stock horses, 100 cattle, 8 wagons, harnesses, hay press,” etc., in addition to the land and improvements. Thomas Carroll married Myra May Bell, of Upper Verde, at Prescott, on Jan. 17, 1892.

The family of Leonard and Minerva “Mervine” (Linn) Carroll moved from Illinois to Missouri before traveling to Arizona in 1877 to join their son, Andrew, who had arrived 2 years earlier. According to the 1880 Census, Leonard Carroll was living with his wife, Mervine, and their children: Leonard, Thomas, Andrew, Annie, John, Julia, Joseph, and Robert. Thier family homestead was on the Upper Verde, however, they had also claimed land on Oak Creek near Red Rock Crossing.

Andrew J. “A.J.” Carroll has the distinction of having built the first 2 commercial buildings in the town of Jerome. The first, a butcher shop for Tom Sanders, who hauled the materials in from Prescott, and the second, a store and feed yard which he operated for a time before Thomas Carroll took over. Tom Carroll became the owner of the Oak Creek property and used it to pay the $300 he owed to Henry Schuerman. Henry and his wife moved to Red Rock in 1885 and eventually Henry began using grapes from his vineyard to produce wine he sold to supply the saloons at Carrollton, Cottonwood, and Jerome.

“A Letter from Carrollton, March 10, 1894: The new town of Carrollton, of which Thomas Carroll is the founder, is progressing quite satisfactorily and promises to become quite a respectable sized village in the near future. It is centrally located, there being a large section of agricultural land next to it. Application has already been made for a Post Office here and it is given out that it will soon be established. This will be found of great convenience to a large number of settlers, as the nearest post office is at Cottonwood. It has already a store, blacksmith shop, and mill for manufacturing corn meal, Jerome receiving its supply from here. There is splendid water-power (from Cottonwood Ditch) here and it is said that Thomas Carroll will erect a small flouring mill this fall to be driven by this power.” (Az Weekly Journal-Miner; March 21, 1894.)

“A man named Hamilton has arranged for building a flouring mill at Carrollton. He expects to have it built in time to grind the corn crop this winter and will arrange to grind wheat next season.” (Az Weekly Journal-Miner; Jun 16, 1897.)

Fire, June 1897: “Thursday morning about 3 o’clock the store building and stock of general merchandise, located at Carrollton, the property of Thomas Carroll, was destroyed by fire. The loss is estimated at between $6,000 and $7,000, with insurance of $3,500 on stock, $325 on the building, and $175 on the fixtures. As to how the fire caught, there is no knowledge.” Tom Carroll rebuilt his store. (Az Weekly Journal-Miner; June 16, 1897.)

James Strahan, who lived on Main Street just west of the Upper Verde School, where there was a dance on Friday nights which lasted until dawn, complained about the noise. He also was unhappy about living about halfway between the local saloons and gambling dens.

Charles Stemmer, who came to live across the river from Cottonwood on September 11, 1899, remembered Carrollton as being “wild” when the “west was wild.” During a 1925 interview, he remembered the saloon and blacksmith shop He was concerned that the memory of Carrollton was fading as the old landmarks were demolished.

Arizona Prohibition began January 1, 1915, forcing Tom Carroll to close his saloon, however, he was well prepared. In 1917, “One of the biggest hauls of several months was made when a deputy sheriff arrested Tom Carroll, suspected of having brought in a quantity of forbidden spirits. His residence was found to contain 800 pints of liquor. There was no evidence that he was selling any of the booze; rather, that he had brought it in for his own use and for his family and friends.” Although liquor brought in before Prohibition was legal and no law was violated, there is no record of the 800 pints being returned to Tom Carroll. (Prescott Journal-Miner; June 1, 1917.)

In addition to the Carrollton business buildings, his home, barn, etc., Thomas Carroll constructed many residences he rented or leased out. He finally recorded the plat for his subdivision on May 18, 1925. He was actively selling lots until he died on August 23, 1931.

On April 1, 1917, the United Verde Extension Mining Company (UVX) began grading work for their new smelter complex at Verde (Clemenceau). The UVX purchased the land from homesteaders and the railroad through land exchanges. The main road, named Verde (now Mingus) was graded from the center point of the Tom Carroll land on the County Road (now Main) west through the location of their new company town. On the northwest corner (now Main and Mingus), Mr. France built a gas station in his Smelter City (site of the new Circle K). Land across the County Road from the south half of Carrollton was owned by the smelter company and was not developed for many years. Land across the County Road from the north half of Carrollton, originally owned by the Strahan family, was subdivided as Smelter City (south 40 acres) and Scott’s Addition (now east of 12th Street). Mr. France promoted his “Smelter City” which had a store and laundry in addition to residences. As time passed, the whole area along both sides of the County Road became known as Smelter City and the Carrollton name was almost forgotten.

South of Cottonwood the 3rd village was Verde/Clemenceau which started with the construction of boarding houses in 1917 and expanded with a UVX commissary, post office, bank, drug store, other businesses, amusement house, club house, school, clinic, hospital, and 80 residences. It was a gated community with restricted access. Before the smelter closed, the townsite was sold to Bessie Siler. Plans have been made for the redevelopment of this area.

With the incorporation of the Town of Cottonwood in 1960, the historic identity of the villages was further obliterated when the town renamed most streets with names of counties, trees, plants, and numbers.