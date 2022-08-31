OFFERS
Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local State CV Bugle
OPINION
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory
2 future nurses at YC named Coca-Cola Leaders of Promise scholars Injured hiker rescued off Bell Trail It’s stop-and-go to Flagstaff due to road work Vineyard/winery proposed on Cherry Road Benjamin’s Battle: Young man fighting rare cancer expresses concern for others After standoff, Clarkdale Police arrest man on assault, kidnapping charges Shooting threat reported at Prescott Valley school Storm Damage Jerome grant buys 5 turnouts for fire dept. Searching for the Colonel’s Daughter: Tradition continues in Camp Verde

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Wed, Aug. 31
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Vineyard/winery proposed on Cherry Road

Conceptual plan for Cherry Road Vineyards proposed at the I-17/SR 169 interchange as a “gateway” to wine country. (RVi via Yavapai County)

Conceptual plan for Cherry Road Vineyards proposed at the I-17/SR 169 interchange as a “gateway” to wine country. (RVi via Yavapai County)

By Raquel Hendrickson
Originally Published: August 31, 2022 12:05 a.m.

YAVAPAI COUNTY – A remote area about 11 minutes south of Camp Verde on Interstate 17 may join the winemaking industry.

A proposed 300-acre development west of I-17 at the junction with State Route 169 would be based on a 50-acre vineyard to be known as Cherry Road Vineyards. The plans are expected to be presented to the Yavapai County Planning & Zoning Commission at its Sept. 8 meeting in a request for a zoning map change.

SR 169 is also known as Cherry Road.

Developers have intent with the location – “a local wine and food attraction that will draw visitors locally and statewide, and align well with the burgeoning wine industry of the Verde Valley Wine Trail.”

The fully imagined development would be a master-planned area of a winery, single-family homes, a “boutique” resort and an RV resort. The project is proposed by Hunn Development Company of Phoenix.

First things first, the vineyard is planned for property west of and running parallel to I-17. The winery would be at the southwest corner of the junction of I-17 and SR 169. The RV resort is planned for the northwest corner. Other commercial possibilities, such as a large convenience store or fast-food restaurants, will be market driven.

According to the letter of intent, “Hunn Development plans to install the majority of infrastructure in a first phase of development and anticipates the area on the north side of SR 169 along with half of the housing to be developed as the first Development Unit. In addition, half of the vineyard will be planted in the initial effort.”

Developers want a county rezoning for a planned area development (PAD) in order to develop the land in a “cohesive and consistent manner.”

Hunn is seeking a residential PAD, a commercial/mixed use PAD and an industrial PAD. According to the plan, the total single-family and multi-family units will not be more than 600.

New infrastructure at the site requires new wells, storage tanks and distribution lines as well as a wastewater treatment plant. It will also involve new electric lines, a new road and possibly a roundabout to enter the north and south sections of the property. Bonds are a likely sources of financing the improvements.

The property mostly drains into Cienega Creek. Portions of the property are within areas designated by FEMA as special flood hazard areas. The property is bordered by Prescott National Forest on three sides.

While Camp Verde is the closest municipality a dramatic downhill drive away, Hunn said the design is inspired by the heritage of the Prescott area. The property is in the Humboldt Unified School District.

In its introduction information on the proposed project, Hunn state, “The location is ideal for needed highway oriented commercial retail while providing a highly accessible location to have a local food and winery experience with opportunities for wine tastings, festivals, and other events that can serve as a gateway to the Northern Arizona wine country.”

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News