Vineyard/winery proposed on Cherry Road

YAVAPAI COUNTY – A remote area about 11 minutes south of Camp Verde on Interstate 17 may join the winemaking industry.

A proposed 300-acre development west of I-17 at the junction with State Route 169 would be based on a 50-acre vineyard to be known as Cherry Road Vineyards. The plans are expected to be presented to the Yavapai County Planning & Zoning Commission at its Sept. 8 meeting in a request for a zoning map change.

SR 169 is also known as Cherry Road.

Developers have intent with the location – “a local wine and food attraction that will draw visitors locally and statewide, and align well with the burgeoning wine industry of the Verde Valley Wine Trail.”

The fully imagined development would be a master-planned area of a winery, single-family homes, a “boutique” resort and an RV resort. The project is proposed by Hunn Development Company of Phoenix.

First things first, the vineyard is planned for property west of and running parallel to I-17. The winery would be at the southwest corner of the junction of I-17 and SR 169. The RV resort is planned for the northwest corner. Other commercial possibilities, such as a large convenience store or fast-food restaurants, will be market driven.

According to the letter of intent, “Hunn Development plans to install the majority of infrastructure in a first phase of development and anticipates the area on the north side of SR 169 along with half of the housing to be developed as the first Development Unit. In addition, half of the vineyard will be planted in the initial effort.”

Developers want a county rezoning for a planned area development (PAD) in order to develop the land in a “cohesive and consistent manner.”

Hunn is seeking a residential PAD, a commercial/mixed use PAD and an industrial PAD. According to the plan, the total single-family and multi-family units will not be more than 600.

New infrastructure at the site requires new wells, storage tanks and distribution lines as well as a wastewater treatment plant. It will also involve new electric lines, a new road and possibly a roundabout to enter the north and south sections of the property. Bonds are a likely sources of financing the improvements.

The property mostly drains into Cienega Creek. Portions of the property are within areas designated by FEMA as special flood hazard areas. The property is bordered by Prescott National Forest on three sides.

While Camp Verde is the closest municipality a dramatic downhill drive away, Hunn said the design is inspired by the heritage of the Prescott area. The property is in the Humboldt Unified School District.

In its introduction information on the proposed project, Hunn state, “The location is ideal for needed highway oriented commercial retail while providing a highly accessible location to have a local food and winery experience with opportunities for wine tastings, festivals, and other events that can serve as a gateway to the Northern Arizona wine country.”