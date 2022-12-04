Expect hour-long delays on I-17 for blasting

Plan for full closures and lane restrictions overnight on Interstate 17 as the I-17 Improvement Project between Anthem Way and Sunset Point continues.

The Arizona Department of Transportation advises motorists to allow extra travel time and use caution around construction personnel and equipment while the closures and restrictions below are in place from Monday, Dec. 5, to Saturday, Dec. 10.

Controlled Rock Blasting Schedule

• I-17 will be closed in both directions between Bumble Bee Road and Sunset Point (mileposts 248-253) from 10 to 11 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 6, Wednesday, Dec. 7, and Thursday, Dec. 8, for controlled rock blasting. The on-ramp to southbound I-17 from Sunset Point and the on-ramp to northbound I-17 from Bumble Bee Road will be closed during the same time.

• South- and northbound I-17 will be narrowed to one lane (left lanes closed) between Bumble Bee Road and Sunset Point (mileposts 248-253) nightly from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. beginning the evening of Tuesday, Dec. 6, to the morning of Friday, Dec. 9, for traffic control related to controlled rock blasting.

• Generally, blasting will occur between 10 and 11 p.m. However, the window of time for this work to occur is between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m. The start and end times for each closure could vary based on blast site, weather and traffic conditions or other unforeseen circumstances. Get real-time updates at az511.com or by calling 511 (except while driving).

• On weeknights when controlled rock blasting is scheduled, crews will begin narrowing I-17 to a single lane in both directions at 7 p.m., and then fully close the highway after 10 p.m. Drivers should expect delays while crews set up traffic control; be prepared for slow or stopped traffic on I-17; and use caution around construction personnel and equipment.

Other lane restrictions next week

Southbound

• Southbound I-17 will be narrowed to one lane (right lane closed) between Bumble Bee Road and Black Canyon City (mileposts 249-244) and north of Table Mesa Road (mileposts 238-237) from 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5, to 6 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, so construction signs can be installed.

• Southbound I-17 will be narrowed to one lane (left lane closed) between Table Mesa and New River roads (mileposts 236-232) from 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5, to 6 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, for material hauling.

• Southbound I-17 will be narrowed to one lane (left lane closed) between Sunset Point and Black Canyon City (mileposts 253-244) and between Table Mesa and New River roads (mileposts 236-232) nightly from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. beginning the evening of Tuesday, Dec. 6, to the morning of Friday, Dec. 9, for material hauling.

• Southbound I-17 will be narrowed to one lane (right lane closed) near Bumble Bee Road (mileposts 249-247) and north of Table Mesa Road (mileposts 238-237) nightly from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. beginning the evening of Tuesday, Dec. 6, to the morning of Thursday, Dec. 8, for sign installation and material hauling.

• Southbound I-17 will be narrowed to one lane (alternating left- and right-lane closures) between Black Canyon City/Rock Springs and Table Mesa Road (mileposts 240-238) nightly from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. beginning the evening of Tuesday, Dec. 6, to the morning of Thursday, Dec. 8, for striping work.

• Southbound I-17 will be narrowed to one lane (right lane closed) near Bumble Bee Road (mileposts 249-247) and between Black Canyon City/Rock Springs and Table Mesa Road (mileposts 240-237) nightly from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. beginning the evening of Thursday, Dec. 8, to the morning of Saturday, Dec. 10, for bridge work and material hauling.

• Southbound I-17 will be narrowed to one lane (left lane closed) between Black Canyon City/Rock Springs and New River Road (mileposts 242-232) from 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, to 6 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, for sign installation.

Northbound

• Northbound I-17 will be narrowed to one lane from Anthem Way to New River Road from 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, to 6 a.m. Friday, Dec. 9, for temporary striping.