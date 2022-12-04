Monday Movies on Main: ‘The Man Who Invented Christmas’

“Monday Movies on Main” continues on Monday, Dec. 12, with the Cottonwood premiere of “The Man Who Invented Christmas” at 7 p.m. at Old Town Center for the Arts.

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to partner with OTCA to bring movies to Cottonwood.

Based on the inspiring true story, “The Man Who Invented Christmas” — a delightful and heartwarming family film and holiday favorite — returns to theaters to spread the joy of the season.

The film features an all-star, award-winning ensemble cast including Christopher Plummer, Dan Stevens and Jonathan Pryce.

“The Man Who Invented Christmas” tells the magical journey that led to the creation of Ebenezer Scrooge (Christopher Plummer), Tiny Tim and other classic characters from A Christmas Carol.

In 1843 London, author Charles Dickens (Dan Stevens) finds himself in financial trouble after writing three unsuccessful novels in a row.

The film shows how Dickens mixed real life inspirations with his vivid imagination to conjure up unforgettable characters and a timeless tale, forever changing the holiday season into the celebration we know today.

“The Man Who Invented Christmas” will show at Old Town Center for the Arts on Monday, Dec. 12 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $12 general admission and $9 for Film Festival members and $10 for students. Movie concessions will be available, including beer, wine, soft drinks, water, popcorn and a selection of movie candy.

For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Tickets can also be ordered in advance online at www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.

Old Town Center for the Arts is located at 633 N. Fifth St. (just off Main) in Cottonwood.

Information provided by SIFF.