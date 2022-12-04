Obituary: Charlene Faith Boland 1952 - 2022
Charlene Faith Boland
1952 - 2022
Charlene Faith “Char” Boland (Sellers) was born September 4, 1952, in Benton Harbor, Michigan to Jim and Lyn Sellers.
She lived most of her life in California, but for a time, lived and worked in Cottonwood, Arizona, at Spectrum Healthcare. Charlene died on November 22, 2022, in Soquel, California, after a long battle with cancer.
She is survived by her parents, Jim and Lyn Sellers of Cottonwood; her son, Brett Sellers of Santa Cruz, California; and her siblings, Karron Joy of Albany, Oregon, Misty Hellman of Delta, Colorado and Jared Sellers of Cottonwood. Surviving are also numerous nieces and nephews.
Information provided by the family.
