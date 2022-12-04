Obituary: Charlene Johnson-Call

Charlene Johnson-Call

1933 - 2022

Charlene Johnson-Call, 89, went to be with the Lord on November, 24, 2022 in Cottonwood, Arizona.

She suffered debilitating strokes 12 years ago, which left her physically disabled.



Charlene was born on November 16, 1933 in Peoria, Arizona. She spent most of her adolescent years in California.

She married Wayne Johnson on June 3, 1951 in Coronado, California. They traveled for 20 years in the U.S. and overseas with the U.S. Navy. Wayne retired from the Navy in 1968 and they moved to Arizona.



Wayne and Charlene moved to Cottonwood in 1976 and began AGM Sales and Service, which they owned and operated until Wayne’s death in 1982. The couple had two sons, David Wayne Johnson and Gene Allen Johnson, each of which have owned and operated AGM. Charlene remained a widow for six years.

In 1988 she married Levi Call from Strum, Wisconsin. They met while she was ministering in Yuma, Arizona in 1985.



Charlene attended Kelsey Jennings Business College, Pima College and Yavapai College for courses related to computers and computer programming. She worked 14 years in the data processing field.



Charlene also earned her Bible/Ministry education from Berean University. She was an Ordained Minister with the Assemblies of God. She spent many years ministering locally, and pastored the Calvary Assembly of God in Middle Verde. Charlene also traveled as an Evangelist and guest speaker throughout the U.S., Iceland, Japan, and Central America. Charlene and Levi ministered and traveled together spreading God’s Word.



Charlene’s burden was “To spend my life mending broken people.” Her greatest joys were ministering God’s Word, and spending time with her family. She especially liked to watch her grandchildren participate in sports and activities.



Charlene is survived by her son, David Johnson (Luisa) of Spicewood, Texas, and her stepchildren Patricia Jones (Bill) of Oakdale, Minnesota, Nancy DeLaria (Don) of Golden Valley, Minnesota, Marcia Lopez (Andrew) of Dateland, Arizona, and Jeffrey Call of Strum, Wisconsin. She is also survived by her grandchildren Jeremy Johnson, Tarrah Rodriguez, Tyler Johnson, Brad Bowers, Drew Bowers, Cheyenne Lopez, Sean Jones, Steven Jones, Sterling Jones, Kevin DeLaria, Jennifer DeLaria, and Kindra DeLaria. Charlene also leaves behind two brothers, two sisters, great-grandchildren and many friends.

She is preceded in death by her husbands, Wayne Johnson and Levi Call, as well as her son, Gene Johnson.



Charlene’s Memorial Service will be held at the Westcott Funeral Home on Thursday, December 8, 2022 with the viewing at 12:00 p.m., followed by the service at 1:00 p.m.



An online guestbook is available to sign at westcottfuneralhome.com



Information provided by the funeral home.