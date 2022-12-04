Obituary: Stella Marie Stark
Stella Marie Stark
1943 - 2022
Stella Marie Stark, 79, of Camp Verde, Arizona, passed away on November 13, 2022, after a long battle with cancer.
Marie, as she was known to all, was born on November 2, 1943, in Pineville, Missouri. She was the youngest daughter of Joseph G. and Ollie Mae Alexander.
She married her best friend, James Stark, on May 18, 1962, in Omaha, Nebraska. The couple met in the United States Air Force while stationed together. After a life in civil service, they spent their lives traveling the country and exploring roads less traveled.
Marie had a passion for photography, in particular film, and converted a spare room into a darkroom for developing. Over the years, she won several blue ribbons at the county fair for her beautiful prints. When not looking through the lens of a camera, you could find her watching her beloved Arizona Diamondbacks. Marie was very active, enjoying all that the outdoors had to offer, from fishing to shooting targets.
She is survived by her two children, Jim and Toni; three grandchildren, Courtney, Tyler, and Lauren; and a great-grandson, Jacob.
Services were held at Prescott National Cemetery.
Information provided by the family.
