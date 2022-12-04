OFFERS
Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Parade Magazine State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local State CV Bugle
OPINION
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Parade Magazine Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory
Camp Verde High School receives $3,600 in donations for courtyard renovations No charge for car charge in Clarkdale ‘Tis the season for dog tags Oops! Maury Thompson aboard as Yavapai County administrator Police say driver assaulted officers Mingus HS takes a building-bond tour Verde Valley’s aging population stresses available healthcare FrameTec facility to provide up to 180 jobs in Camp Verde Restrictions in place as bald eagle breeding season begins

Subscribe Now
Sun, Dec. 04
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices

Obituary: Stella Marie Stark

Stella Marie Stark

Stella Marie Stark

Originally Published: December 4, 2022 8 a.m.

Stella Marie Stark

1943 - 2022

Stella Marie Stark, 79, of Camp Verde, Arizona, passed away on November 13, 2022, after a long battle with cancer.

Marie, as she was known to all, was born on November 2, 1943, in Pineville, Missouri. She was the youngest daughter of Joseph G. and Ollie Mae Alexander.

She married her best friend, James Stark, on May 18, 1962, in Omaha, Nebraska. The couple met in the United States Air Force while stationed together. After a life in civil service, they spent their lives traveling the country and exploring roads less traveled.

Marie had a passion for photography, in particular film, and converted a spare room into a darkroom for developing. Over the years, she won several blue ribbons at the county fair for her beautiful prints. When not looking through the lens of a camera, you could find her watching her beloved Arizona Diamondbacks. Marie was very active, enjoying all that the outdoors had to offer, from fishing to shooting targets.

She is survived by her two children, Jim and Toni; three grandchildren, Courtney, Tyler, and Lauren; and a great-grandson, Jacob.

Services were held at Prescott National Cemetery.

Information provided by the family.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News