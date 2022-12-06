OFFERS
Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Parade Magazine State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local State CV Bugle
OPINION
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Parade Magazine Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory
Cottonwood Christmas Parade winners annouced Finding the perfect tree... when the forests are sold out Commission votes against 152-unit development, now in city council’s hands Arizona schools could lose millions if last-minute politicking fails Christmas Bazaar, Parade of Lights set for Saturday in Camp Verde Sheriff’s Office investigating suspicious death in vehicle fire Village of Oak Creek hosts first-ever Christmas tree lighting Expect hour-long delays on I-17 for blasting Camp Verde High School receives $3,600 in donations for courtyard renovations No charge for car charge in Clarkdale

Subscribe Now
Wed, Dec. 07
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices

Christmas Bazaar, Parade of Lights set for Saturday in Camp Verde

(VVN/file/Vyto Starinskas)

(VVN/file/Vyto Starinskas)

mugshot photo
By Cindy Cole
Originally Published: December 6, 2022 11:04 p.m.

To view this content you must be logged in as a subscriber.
Already have a digital account? Log in here
4 WEEKS
$3

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

4 WEEKS

1 YEAR
$39

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

FOR 12 MONTHS

DAY PASS
$0.99

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

FOR 24 HOURS

Plans include full website access, e-Edition and exclusive online extras.
Print and Digital combo plans also available.
ALREADY A PRINT SUBSCRIBER?
Verde News subscribe logo
Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News