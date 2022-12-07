Back To Our Roots Drum-and-flute event at Mary Fisher Theater Dec. 9

The Sedona International Film Festival presents Back to Our Roots, live at the Mary D. Fisher Theater on Dec. 9 at 7 p.m.

This interactive event features drummer and percussionist Sabina Sandoval and flute player Sananda and will be both participatory and educational.

Sabina Sandoval is a renowned drummer, percussionist, facilitator, teacher and speaker. She is a Native American of Mayan descent and has been facilitating educational, crowd participation drumming events for 30 years. Sabina’s background as a professional drummer features performances with well-known artists including Pat Benatar, Fleetwood Mac and Stevie Wonder. This makes her ideally suited to lead others in attuning to the heartbeat of life through the rhythms of the drum.

For 23 years, Sabina has operated her non-profit Free to Be Me Drum Circle. Through this organization, she has offered programs in prisons, convalescence homes, and K-12 schools. She has worked with at-risk and mentally challenged teens to help them gain confidence and enrich their lives.

Her style of teaching includes educating participants in the rhythmic concept of “the pocket,” a jazz term that means holding the beat.

Sabina creates and facilitates academic and rhythmic enrichment after-school programs in her community in Cottonwood and surrounding areas through her Free to Be Me Drum Circle organization.

After moving from California to Arizona, Sabina met Sananda. They have hosted many drumming events together. When they perform together it becomes a truly spiritual experience.

Native American musician and flutist Sananda is of Cherokee lineage and specializes in playing meditation and Native American style music. He plays bamboo, wooden, clay and silver flutes. He has produced three CDs of his music and performs regularly. Recent musical venues include Unity of Sedona, Tlaquepaque, Fojol Bros in Cottonwood as well as other concerts, outdoor venues and coffeehouses in Flagstaff and the Verde Valley.

Back to Our Roots is live at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Friday, Dec. 9, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door.



Visit SedonaFilmFestival.org for tickets and performance information or call 928-282-1177. The Sedona International Film Festival Office and the Mary D. Fisher Theatre are located at 2030 W. SR 89A in West Sedona.