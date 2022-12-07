CHATTER: Now Booking: Ambiente announces opening date

Widely considered one of the most anticipated hotel openings in the country, Ambiente, A Landscape Hotel is ready to make its much-buzzed-about debut as North America’s first landscape hotel when it opens Dec. 26 in Sedona.

The adults-only hotel is now accepting online reservations for stays beginning Feb. 10, 2023 with room rates starting from $1,800 per night. Additional dates prior to February will be available on opening day.

Set on three acres in Red Rock Country overlooking the city’s most iconic monoliths, the majestic red rocks of Sedona are on full display from Ambiente’s unique 40 cubed-shaped, glass-encased Atriums that seemingly float above the rugged terrain. While all Atriums offer the same 576-square foot, king accommodations, the dramatic 360-degree panoramic views vary drastically as each Atrium has been expertly placed to maximize view corridors, whether that is north to the surrounding Coconino National Forest or east and south to the Steamboat, Chimney, Coffee Pot and Snoopy red rock formations.

“This has been a labor of love for our family over the past five years and we have been so overwhelmed by the outpouring of interest and support from future visitors around the world,” said Jennifer May, co-founder of Two Sister Bosses, a Sedona-based family development company. “We’re now ready to pull back the curtain and showcase what we believe is one of the most spectacular settings in all of America.”

Elevated above the ground by steel piers and constructed using floor-to-ceiling, bronze-tinted glass and matte-charcoal and rusted metal, Ambiente’s Atriums are uniquely designed to blend in with the surrounding geography. With a focus on sustainable methods and organic, modern architecture that complement the neighboring topography and minimize the impact on land, the Atriums’ sleek design reflects elegant minimalism, while contemporary, elemental interiors afford the utmost in luxurious, intimate accommodations.

Each Atrium embodies a lavish hideaway with a petite kitchen offering complimentary refreshments, restocked daily, and on-demand wine dispensers where guests can self-serve from a selection of Northern Arizona wines. From bespoke designed wallpaper, live-edge wood furnishings and black soaking tubs to moody lighting, cozy seating and Earth-toned textiles, the Atriums’ various elevations feature fabrics, furnishings and patterns that evoke a tranquil yet chic atmosphere and reflect the rich elements of the captivating natural landscape that surrounds them.

Ambiente is an adults-only hotel welcoming guests 21 years and older. Two Atriums are ADA compliant, making the hotel accessible to guests of all abilities. To book an upcoming stay, visit AmbienteSedona.com.