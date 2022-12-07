Chris Counelis, Eric Miller this weekend at Sound Bites Grill

On Friday, Dec. 9, it’s The Eric Miller Trio performing from 6 to 9 p.m., featuring Eric Miller on vocals and guitar, bass man Troy Perkins and drummer Eddie Barattini.

This talented trio takes you back through time playing the songs we have grown to love with newfound fervor and interpretation.

Miller leads the band through one great song after another and keeps the groove pulsing all night long.

Everyone gets into the mood as this solid trio gets people up and dancing, swaying and moving to the songs they play.

If you like to dance this group lays down the groove to get you up off your seat and dance the night away.

On Saturday, Dec. 10, from 6 to 9 p.m., the Chris Counelis Jazz Trio takes the stage at Sound Bites Grill for a hefty helping of incredible jazz.

Counelis is a talented and engaging performer who knows how to entertain with his own special brand of musical interpretations.

He grew up steeped in jazz and big band music from an early age.

He studied at Berklee College of Music while still in high school and attended The University of North Texas for four years majoring in jazz performance.

While it takes a lot of talent to get into the prestigious Berklee College of Music, it takes even more talent to be accepted there when you are only in high school, a major achievement for one so young.

He crafted his artistry under the guidance of some of the most talented professors in the music industry.

The great news is that you don’t have to go to Boston to hear him at Berklee or Denton to hear him in Texas.

He moved to Sedona and now he performs surrounded by the red rocks.

Jazz up your Saturday night by listening to a sizzling evening of progressive jazz groove.

Make it a point to come to Sound Bites Grill this weekend and enjoy great music with a great meal.

Sound Bites Grill is located at the Shops at Piñon Point adjacent to the Hyatt in Sedona. For more information please visit SoundBitesGrill.com or call 928-282-2713.