Hopkins, Hathaway star in drama ‘Armageddon Time’

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of “Armageddon Time” showing Dec. 9-15 at the Mary D. Fisher and Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatres.

“Armageddon Time” features an all-star cast including Anthony Hopkins, Anne Hathaway and Jeremy Strong.

The end of an era. The beginning of everything.

From acclaimed filmmaker James Gray, “Armageddon Time” is a deeply personal story on the strength of family, the complexity of friendship and the generational pursuit of the American Dream.

Based on Gray’s own upbringing in Queens, New York, circa 1980, “Armageddon Time” tells the story Paul Graff (Banks Repeta), a sixth-grader who dreams of becoming an artist while growing up in a dysfunctional working-class Jewish family. His strict parents are played by Anne Hathaway and Jeremy Strong, and his bullying older brother is played by Ryan Sell. Paul has a strong bond with his ailing grandfather (two-time Oscar-winner Anthony Hopkins) and he develops an intimate friendship with his rebellious African-American classmate Johnny (Jaylin Webb).

“Armageddon Time” is an immersive slice of life drama and an intimate film that features stellar performances from Strong, Hathaway, Hopkins and Webb.

“Armageddon Time” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher and Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatres Dec. 9-15. Showtimes will be 4 p.m. on Friday and Monday, Dec. 9 and 12; 3:30 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 10 and 11; 7 p.m. on Monday and Wednesday, Dec. 12 and 14; and 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday, Dec. 13 and 15.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit SedonaFilmFestival.org.

