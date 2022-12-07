John Lennon Candlelight Concert set for Oak Creek Brewery Dec. 9

Come celebrate the life and music of John Lennon Friday, Dec. 9, starting at 6 p.m. at Oak Creek Brewery in Sedona.

If You Go ... • What: John Lennon Candlelight Concert at Oak Creek Brewery with Tommy Rocks • When: Friday, Dec. 9, 6 p.m. • Where: Oak Creek Brewery, 2050 Yavapai Drive, Sedona • How Much: No charge, tips greatly appreciated • More Info: TommyRocks.net

John Lennon tragically lost his life 42 years ago on Dec. 8, 1980. Tommy Anderson will perform the music of John Lennon from the early Beatles through his final album “Double Fantasy.”



Tommy Anderson is known as “The Beatles Guy” in Arizona, and is a well-known performer in the Southwest. Tommy also hosts a Beatles night on the final Friday of each month at Vino Di Sedona. Tommy started his first Beatles band “Ringo McLennonSon” in 2006 and later created “The Beatless” and “B3.”

His band “Tommy Rocks the Beatles” performed earlier this year at the Clarkdale gazebo for a crowd of over 1,200 people.

Tommy has released two Beatles CDs which will be available at the show, “Rubber Revolver” and “John Lennon Birthday Bash.” Along with his original music and live CDs, Tommy has 19 CDs to his credit, many of which can be streamed and downloaded from his website at TommyRocks.net.

This candlelight concert will feature songs that Lennon wrote, from his early do-wop and early rock phase, his pop music phase, his Bob Dylan appreciation phase, the entire Beatles catalog and then more importantly his own singular vision as a solo artist. To fully know John Lennon, we gain a real sense of the man behind the music by listening to his entire catalogue.