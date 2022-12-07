Nightlife & Music

10-12 Lounge

910 Main St., Clarkdale

928-639-0800

1012Lounge.com

Thurs 12/8, 5pm, Javelina Highway

Sat 12/10, 2pm, 6L6 Band

Sun 12/11, 2pm, Menagerie

Tues 12/13, 5pm, Salt Miners

Apotheca

Next to Synergy through Herbs store - 2301 W. Highway 89A, Suite 105, West Sedona. 928-325-4080

SedonaApotheca.com

Every Friday and Saturday - open til midnight. Reserve seats online.

Dragonfly @Cliff Castle Casino Hotel

555 Middle Verde Road, Camp Verde

928-567-7900

Cliff Castle Casino Hotel is a No Smoking casino; we do have a smoking area near the front of the casino.

Live Music shows each Friday and Saturday. Shows start 9 p.m. Doors open 8:30 p.m.

Fri & Sat 12/9-10, Country Image Band, Country/Variety

Main Stage

1 S Main St, Cottonwood

929-202-3460

mainstageaz.com

Wed 12/7 Not Your Grandma’s Bingo 7PM

Thurs 12/8 Happy Hour Music 3PM

Fri 12/9 Karaoke 9PM

Sat 12/10 Closed Private Event 6-11PM/RE-OPEN AT 11PM



Sun 12/11 Closed





Mon 12/12 Free Dance Class/Karaoke 7PM/9PM

Tues 12/13 Karaoke 9PM

Mooney’s Irish Pub

671 AZ-179, Sedona

928-282-2331

mooneysirishpubsedona.com

Wed 12/7 Ladie’s Night with Magic Night Men (Dancers) (8:30-11:30pm) With Live DJ (The first Weds of every month)

Thurs 12/8 Karaoke by AllStar (9pm-1am)

Fri 12/9 DJ X-Factor (8:30pm-12:30am)

Sat 12/10 DJ Ill Ego (8:30pm-12:30am)

Mon 12/12 Karaoke by AllStar (8pm-12am)

Oak Creek Brewing Co.

2050 Yavapai Drive, Sedona

928-204-1300

OakCreekBrew.com

Thurs 12/8 Comedy Open Mic (Show is 7-8pm, sign up before)

Fri 12/9 Tommy Rocks (6-9pm)

Sat 12/10 Jacob Phillip Benning (2-5pm); Open Mic Music Jam (6-9pm)

Sun 12/11 Sir Mighty (3-6pm)

Old Corral Bar

11375 E. Cornville Road, Cornville

(928) 649-9495

Sat 12/10 ~ The Izzies 7pm - 11pm

Sun 12/11 ~ Dave Rice 2pm - 5pm

Vino Di Sedona

Wine & Beer Store/Bar/Kitchen

2575 W SR 89A

West Sedona

928-554-4682

VinoDiSedona.com

12/7 Paint Along For Fun 11:30-2; Rick Busbea, “Jukebox” Rock & Country 5-8

12/8 Open Mic hosted by Dan Rice 5-9

12/9 Life Is Beautiful, Rock Band 6-9

12/10 Wine Tasting w/ music by Paolo 3-5:30; Jeanie Carroll, Acoustic Rock 6:30-9:30

12/11 Ed Cooper, Acoustic Rock 5-8

12/13 Tim Young, Originals & Rock Covers 5-8

MUSICIANS

Christy Fisher

Thurs. 12/8: Quailwood Country Club- Dewey 5:30-7:30

Fri. 12/9: DA Vines Vineyards- Cottonwood 5-7

Sat. 12/10: Alcantara Vineyards- Camp Verde 12:30-4:30

Tues. 12/13: The Hilton Resort- Sedona 7-9

“Dynamite Divas”

Sat 12/10, 3-5pm at Tlaquepaque’s “Festival of Lights”. “Dynamite Divas” Susannah Martin & Jeanie Carroll sing the Holiday Hits - FREE EVENT

Ed Cooper

12/7 Page Springs Cellars (3 to 6pm)

12/9 Burning Tree Cellars (6 to 9pm)

12/10 Winery 1912 (5 to 8pm)

12/11 Vino Di Sedona (5 to 8pm)

Javalina Highway

Thurs 12/8, 5-8pm at The 10/12 Lounge in Clarkdale

Kaleidoscope Redrocks

Gracie & Tivona Moskoff

Friday, December 9, 11:15-11:45 a.m., Childrens Sing-A-Long & Christmas Show -

Sedona Public Library in the Village Of Oak Creek Community School, 25 W. Saddlehorn Road, VOC

LaToBo

Fri., 12/9, 5-8 pm, Smelter Town Brewery, 921 Main St., Clarkdale

Lyndsay Cross

Thurs 12/8, Hilton Sedona at Bell Rock, 7-9pm

Fri 12/9, Tantrum Wines, Cottonwood, 6-9pm

Sat 12/10, Decanter Tasting Room, VOC, 7-9pm

Tommy Rocks

Fri 12/9, 6:00 - 9:00 PM: John Lennon Candlelight Celebration at Oak Creek Brewery, Sedona AZ

Sat 12/10, 7:00 PM: Spirit of the Season Concert with Walt Richardson & Friends at OTCA

Vino Di Sedona hosts Christmas Eve Homeless Alliance fundraiser by Kaleidoscope Redrocks

“Is there any better time of year to think about those less fortunate? We don’t think so, and that’s why our Christmas Eve show from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. at Vino Di Sedona is a fundraiser for the Sedona Area Homeless Alliance (SAHA),” say Gracie and Tivona Moskoff, the multi-instrumentalist sister duo, Kaleidoscope Redrocks (KR).

Gracie, 17, and Tivona, 13, go on to say, “Imagine having no shelter and a warm place to sleep during these cold nights of winter, it’s a scary thought. So, we can all do something to help while enjoying some Christmas and Christian music by donating a little bit of money to SAHA who provide such a valuable service.”

KR will donate 100% of your generous tips to SAHA serving those in need when they need it most because every little bit of kindness is a blessing.

Join KR at their musical home, Vino Di Sedona, on Christmas Eve, Saturday, Dec. 24, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. for an evening of song, supper and spirits of the season at the area’s best selection of fine wine and craft beer paired with their great food plus non-alcoholic beverages for the entire family to eat, drink and be merry.

For more information about SAHA, Sedona Area Homeless Alliance, please visit their Facebook page.