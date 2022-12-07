Nightlife & Music
10-12 Lounge
910 Main St., Clarkdale
928-639-0800
1012Lounge.com
Thurs 12/8, 5pm, Javelina Highway
Sat 12/10, 2pm, 6L6 Band
Sun 12/11, 2pm, Menagerie
Tues 12/13, 5pm, Salt Miners
Apotheca
Next to Synergy through Herbs store - 2301 W. Highway 89A, Suite 105, West Sedona. 928-325-4080
SedonaApotheca.com
Every Friday and Saturday - open til midnight. Reserve seats online.
Dragonfly @Cliff Castle Casino Hotel
555 Middle Verde Road, Camp Verde
928-567-7900
Cliff Castle Casino Hotel is a No Smoking casino; we do have a smoking area near the front of the casino.
Live Music shows each Friday and Saturday. Shows start 9 p.m. Doors open 8:30 p.m.
Fri & Sat 12/9-10, Country Image Band, Country/Variety
Main Stage
1 S Main St, Cottonwood
929-202-3460
mainstageaz.com
Wed 12/7 Not Your Grandma’s Bingo 7PM
Thurs 12/8 Happy Hour Music 3PM
Fri 12/9 Karaoke 9PM
Sat 12/10 Closed Private Event 6-11PM/RE-OPEN AT 11PM
Sun 12/11 Closed
Mon 12/12 Free Dance Class/Karaoke 7PM/9PM
Tues 12/13 Karaoke 9PM
Mooney’s Irish Pub
671 AZ-179, Sedona
928-282-2331
mooneysirishpubsedona.com
Wed 12/7 Ladie’s Night with Magic Night Men (Dancers) (8:30-11:30pm) With Live DJ (The first Weds of every month)
Thurs 12/8 Karaoke by AllStar (9pm-1am)
Fri 12/9 DJ X-Factor (8:30pm-12:30am)
Sat 12/10 DJ Ill Ego (8:30pm-12:30am)
Mon 12/12 Karaoke by AllStar (8pm-12am)
Oak Creek Brewing Co.
2050 Yavapai Drive, Sedona
928-204-1300
OakCreekBrew.com
Thurs 12/8 Comedy Open Mic (Show is 7-8pm, sign up before)
Fri 12/9 Tommy Rocks (6-9pm)
Sat 12/10 Jacob Phillip Benning (2-5pm); Open Mic Music Jam (6-9pm)
Sun 12/11 Sir Mighty (3-6pm)
Old Corral Bar
11375 E. Cornville Road, Cornville
(928) 649-9495
Sat 12/10 ~ The Izzies 7pm - 11pm
Sun 12/11 ~ Dave Rice 2pm - 5pm
Vino Di Sedona
Wine & Beer Store/Bar/Kitchen
2575 W SR 89A
West Sedona
928-554-4682
VinoDiSedona.com
12/7 Paint Along For Fun 11:30-2; Rick Busbea, “Jukebox” Rock & Country 5-8
12/8 Open Mic hosted by Dan Rice 5-9
12/9 Life Is Beautiful, Rock Band 6-9
12/10 Wine Tasting w/ music by Paolo 3-5:30; Jeanie Carroll, Acoustic Rock 6:30-9:30
12/11 Ed Cooper, Acoustic Rock 5-8
12/13 Tim Young, Originals & Rock Covers 5-8
MUSICIANS
Christy Fisher
Thurs. 12/8: Quailwood Country Club- Dewey 5:30-7:30
Fri. 12/9: DA Vines Vineyards- Cottonwood 5-7
Sat. 12/10: Alcantara Vineyards- Camp Verde 12:30-4:30
Tues. 12/13: The Hilton Resort- Sedona 7-9
“Dynamite Divas”
Sat 12/10, 3-5pm at Tlaquepaque’s “Festival of Lights”. “Dynamite Divas” Susannah Martin & Jeanie Carroll sing the Holiday Hits - FREE EVENT
Ed Cooper
12/7 Page Springs Cellars (3 to 6pm)
12/9 Burning Tree Cellars (6 to 9pm)
12/10 Winery 1912 (5 to 8pm)
12/11 Vino Di Sedona (5 to 8pm)
Javalina Highway
Thurs 12/8, 5-8pm at The 10/12 Lounge in Clarkdale
Kaleidoscope Redrocks
Gracie & Tivona Moskoff
Friday, December 9, 11:15-11:45 a.m., Childrens Sing-A-Long & Christmas Show -
Sedona Public Library in the Village Of Oak Creek Community School, 25 W. Saddlehorn Road, VOC
LaToBo
Fri., 12/9, 5-8 pm, Smelter Town Brewery, 921 Main St., Clarkdale
Lyndsay Cross
Thurs 12/8, Hilton Sedona at Bell Rock, 7-9pm
Fri 12/9, Tantrum Wines, Cottonwood, 6-9pm
Sat 12/10, Decanter Tasting Room, VOC, 7-9pm
Tommy Rocks
Fri 12/9, 6:00 - 9:00 PM: John Lennon Candlelight Celebration at Oak Creek Brewery, Sedona AZ
Sat 12/10, 7:00 PM: Spirit of the Season Concert with Walt Richardson & Friends at OTCA
Vino Di Sedona hosts Christmas Eve Homeless Alliance fundraiser by Kaleidoscope Redrocks
“Is there any better time of year to think about those less fortunate? We don’t think so, and that’s why our Christmas Eve show from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. at Vino Di Sedona is a fundraiser for the Sedona Area Homeless Alliance (SAHA),” say Gracie and Tivona Moskoff, the multi-instrumentalist sister duo, Kaleidoscope Redrocks (KR).
Gracie, 17, and Tivona, 13, go on to say, “Imagine having no shelter and a warm place to sleep during these cold nights of winter, it’s a scary thought. So, we can all do something to help while enjoying some Christmas and Christian music by donating a little bit of money to SAHA who provide such a valuable service.”
KR will donate 100% of your generous tips to SAHA serving those in need when they need it most because every little bit of kindness is a blessing.
Join KR at their musical home, Vino Di Sedona, on Christmas Eve, Saturday, Dec. 24, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. for an evening of song, supper and spirits of the season at the area’s best selection of fine wine and craft beer paired with their great food plus non-alcoholic beverages for the entire family to eat, drink and be merry.
For more information about SAHA, Sedona Area Homeless Alliance, please visit their Facebook page.
