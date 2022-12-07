OFFERS
Obituary: Norman C. Lewis

Norman C. Lewis

Norman C. Lewis

Originally Published: December 7, 2022 midnight

Norman C. Lewis

1957 - 2022

Norman C. Lewis, 65, of Cottonwood, Arizona, passed away on November 13, 2022. He was born on February 18, 1957 in Dodson, Texas to George C. and Lillian Lewis.

Norman worked as a carpenter.

Norman was preceded in death by his parents George and Lillian.

He is survived by his sons Adam and Shawn; daughters Lisa, Windy, Darlene and Chrystal; brothers Buddie and Paul; sister Sandra; 22 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

An online guestbook is available to sign at www.westcottfuneralhome.com

Information provided by the funeral home.

