Red Rocks Music Festival concert features Mintz playing Vivaldi Dec. 10

On Dec. 10, at 3 p.m., world-renowned violinist Shlomo Mintz, will take the stage at the Sedona Performing Arts Center, performing the Four Seasons by Vivaldi & Piazzola for the Red Rocks Music Festival.

Joining Mintz will be an all-star ensemble that includes Argentinian violinist Gabriella Olcese, violinist Liba Schacht, violist Nancy Buck, ASU faculty, cellist John Sharp, and Catalin Rotaru, double-bass, ASU faculty.

Shlomo Mintz, violinist

Shlomo Mintz is considered by colleagues, audiences and critics one of the foremost violinists of our time, esteemed for his impeccable musicianship, stylistic versatility, and commanding technique. He has long been acclaimed as a celebrated guest artist with many of the great orchestras and conductors on the international stage and continues to enchant audiences with his playing.

Born in Moscow and immigrated when he was 2 to Israel, he studied with Ilona Feher, who introduced Mintz to Isaac Stern, his mentor. He was also a student of Dorothy DeLay in New York.

At 18 years old, Mintz launched a parallel career as a conductor, and has since led acclaimed orchestras worldwide. He was one of the founders of the Keshet Eilon International Violin Mastercourse in Israel, an advanced-level summer program for young talented violinists from all around the world in Kibbutz Eilon, Israel, and served as a patron there for 18 years (1992-2010). He is one of the main actors/co-founder of the “Violins of Hope” project: 45 violins whose owners lost their lives in ghettos and concentration camps during World War II, restored and displayed internationally.

Gabriela Olcese, violinist

Violinist at Orchestra of the Teatro Colón in Buenos Aires, holding a degree in Music with Honorable Mention from the National University of Lanús, Buenos Aires. Currently, she is the artistic coordinator of the Buenos Aires International Violin Competition.

Born in Argentina, she studied violin under Maestro Ljerko Spiller and Rafael Gintoli in Buenos Aires and Franco Gulli and Corrado Romano in Italy. Gabriela won the First Prize “Music Promotions 1986” in Chamber Music, and represented her country in 1985 for the UN International Youth Year.

As a member of various chamber music ensembles, Gabriela appeared at the most important theatres and halls in her country also performed at the Church of Vivaldi in Venice, Festival of Pisa, Verona.

Nancy Buck, violist

Since 2002, Nancy Buck has served on the faculty at Arizona State University. Buck teaches courses in applied viola, chamber music, viola pedagogy, and repertoire. Additionally, Buck coordinates the string chamber music program. Buck holds degrees in performance from the Oberlin Conservatory and the Cleveland Institute of Music. While at the Cleveland Institute of Music, she served as teaching assistant to renowned pedagogue Heidi Castleman. PMuch in demand as a chamber musician and artistic collaborator, Buck has presented recitals in leading concert venues throughout the United States and Europe. She regularly appears with the Arizona Bach Festival and the Phoenix Symphony. She has also been a member of the AZ Musicfest All-Star Orchestra, the Bowling Green String Quartet, the Canton Symphony, the Phoenix Piano Quartet, the Toledo Symphony, and the Michigan Opera Theater Orchestra.

Catlin Rotaru, double bassist

Catalin Rotaru, double bass, joined the School of Music at Arizona State University in 2005. Rotaru is in demand as a performer and clinician throughout the world. He is a graduate of the National University of Music from Bucharest, Romania, and holds a Master’s degree in music performance from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

He served as associate principal bass in the Romanian National Radio Orchestra, principal bass in the Sibiu Philharmonic Orchestra, Virtuosi Chamber Orchestra of Bucharest, associate principal, and principal bass in Sinfonia Da Camera, and principal bass of the Orchestra Sinfonica Europea. He received the second prize at the 1997 International Society of Bassists Solo Division Competition and the Jury’s Special Award for the best performance of the required piece at that competition. He was the winner of the Krannert Center for the Performing Arts Debut Recital Award in 1997, the Central Illinois Chapter of the National Society of Arts and Letters Award in 1996 and in 2013, was honored with the “Recognition award for Solo Performance” by the International Society of Bassists.

Rotaru performs on a modern instrument made in Italy by Luciano Golia and a bow made by Marco Pasquino, and is a Pirastro Strings endorsing artist.