Sedona Film Fest presents ‘A Christmas Karen’ premiere Dec. 9-15

The Sedona International Film Festival presents the Northern Arizona premiere of “A Christmas Karen” showing Dec. 9-15 at the Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre.

God help us, every one.

In the spirit of “A Christmas Carol”, the new holiday comedy “A Christmas Karen” centers on an entitled, egocentric middle-aged woman named Karen (Michele Simms), whose demanding and inconsiderate nature has alienated her from her neighbors and family alike.

After a series of instances displaying her privilege, prejudice and bad attitude on Christmas Eve, Karen receives an “intervention” by three unconventional spirits who take her on a much-needed journey of self-awareness and self-reflection.

Using humor to shine a spotlight on the lack of consideration and civility in today’s society, “A Christmas Karen” is ultimately a story about the power of redemption.

Showtimes will be 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 9, 10 and 11; and 3:30 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, Dec. 12, 13, 14 and 15.





Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: SedonaFilmFestival.org.

