Sedona Heritage Museum hosts free Christmas in the Park on Dec. 11

The Sedona Heritage Museum is hosting their annual “Christmas in the Park” free open house on Saturday, Dec. 10., 11 a.m.-3 p.m.



The event extends free admission to the museum and a day filled with special free activities as a holiday gift to residents and visitors.

Everyone will be treated to hot apple cider, holiday cookies and free entertainment and activities. A fire will burn in the red rock fireplace of the old Jordan house and the Museum will be decorated in vintage holiday decor. A tumbleweed ‘snowman’ will greet all guests.

The day will continue with a full program of scheduled events, including two holiday music shows with Tom and Shondra Jepperson. Join them for entertainment and a singalong when they take the stage at both 11:30 a.m. and again at 2 p.m. The local acapella group, Plan B, will be strolling the Museum campus from 11:30- 1 p.m. singing holiday carols and setting the tone for a festive day. Visitors will have many chances to listen in to this seasoned group of singers who sing without instrumental accompaniment. Then at 1 p.m. The Sedona Charter School’s Strings program will present their always popular concert by their students. Their program will have selections of holiday music and classic and popular pieces that the students have been working on.

Throughout the day there will be other activities. At 12:30 p.m. and again at 2:30 p.m., one of the Museum volunteers will demonstrate the 1940s apple sorting machine – a modern marvel of technology in its day.

Guests are also invited to make a cornhusk doll, or visit the Museum’s homemade ornaments activity table for “Make & Take” fun.

Holiday shopping in the Museum’s Gift Shop is always a “must do”, as visitors can take advantage of the shop’s annual sale. The Gift Shop carries many items made by local artists and crafters, along with unusual gift selections for both kids and adults.



Representatives from several local pioneer families will be on hand to visit with guests and answer their questions or just tell stories. Museum volunteers will be throughout the Museum welcoming and serving and helping visitors enjoy the many free opportunities they have planned.

Admission, activities and refreshments are all free.

The Sedona Heritage Museum is on the National Register of Historic Places, and located at 735 Jordan Road in Jordan Historical Park in Uptown Sedona. For more information, call the museum at 928-282-7038. Visit SedonaMuseum.org.