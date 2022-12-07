Shoemaker to the stars Salvatore Ferragamo featured in award-winning documentary

The Sedona International Film Festival presents the Northern Arizona premiere of “Salvatore: Shoemaker of Dreams” showing Dec. 9-15 at the Mary D. Fisher and Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatres.

“Salvatore: Shoemaker of Dreams” is a portrait of a man whose vision, passion, and craftsmanship made him “shoemaker to the stars,” an architect of Hollywood magic, and an enduring cultural, fashion, and artistic influence.

Growing up poor in Bonito, Italy, Salvatore Ferragamo began his career as a shoemaker before he was barely a teenager. Immigrating to America in 1915 at the age of 16, his work would soon help invent the glamour of Hollywood’s silent era as he created shoes for iconic films including “The Thief of Bagdad” and “The Ten Commandments” and for stars including Gloria Swanson, Mary Pickford, and Douglas Fairbanks, many of whom became his friends.

Overcoming a Depression-era setback, Ferragamo rebounded and would define mid-century elegance for performers including Audrey Hepburn, Marilyn Monroe, Bette Davis, Rita Hayworth, and Ingrid Bergman — all while embarking on a love story and warm family life with his wife, Wanda, and their six children.

‘Salvatore: Shoemaker of Dreams’ is a must-see for those how love Hollywood, the movies and fashion!

Showtimes will be 3:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 9; 7 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11; 6:30 p.m. on Monday and Wednesday, Dec. 12 and 14; and 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday, Dec. 13 and 15.





Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit SedonaFilmFestival.org.

Information provided by SIFF.