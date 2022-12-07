Spirit of the Season Concert with Walt Richardson & Friends Dec. 10 at OTCA

Old Town Center for the Arts is pleased to present “Spirit of the Season,” a live concert featuring Arizona music legend Walt Richardson, Hannes Kvaran and special guests Suzie Shoemaker, Robin Miller and Tommy Anderson on Saturday, Dec. 10 at 7 p.m. The concert will feature a mix of uplifting songs, holiday classics, and ‘songs of the spirit.’

If You Go ... • What: Spirit of the Season Concert with Walt Richardson, Hannes Kvaran, Suzie Shoemaker, Robin Miller and Tommy ‘Rocks’ Anderson • When: Saturday, Dec. 10, 7 p.m. • Where: Old Town Center for the Arts, 5th Street & Main, • How Much: $20 advance, $22 door, $25 priority • More Info: 928-634-0940, www.oldtowncenter.org

Walt Richardson is one of the most endearing, lasting, talented, and influential musicians in Arizona’s history. He was inducted into the Arizona Music & Entertainment Hall of Fame in 2014 and continues a busy schedule of performances. Joining Walt for this concert will be long-time friend and guitarist extraordinaire Hannes Kvaran. Hannes has played with Walt since the “early days,” and adds amazing acoustic guitar sounds and vocals.

Also appearing in the Spirit of the Season Concert is Suzie Shoemaker, Robin Miller and Tommy ‘Tommy Rocks” Anderson. While residing in the Sedona - Verde Valley area, each of these musicians are award winning, performance artists with national touring experience.

This concert will be a great way to kick off your holiday season.

“We are so pleased and honored to present this amazing group of talented Arizona musicians,” said OTCA Co-Director William Eaton.

In an interview for the concert Richardson said, “This is a good time to ‘re-ignite’ and re-light the candle of hope, in this season of return. Especially after a worldwide pandemic that has affected all of us. With hope, faith and love, we can start over.”

Suzie Shoemaker was born and raised in New York City and prior to becoming a northern Arizona resident, enjoyed a long career as a NYC performer, singer and songwriter. Since moving to Sedona she has played a diverse array of venues and events including a stint with the “Heavenly J’s” as Jim Morrison, June Carter Cash and her most memorable and powerful performance as Janis Joplin.

Suzie has also performed at the Encore Theater with the Branson Hall of Fame Sax player Marvin Short in a show entitled “Marvin Short’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Dreams.” Currently she performs with the band Menagerie at local clubs and many private parties, Suzie has been a great supporter of the arts to the area, and as Founder and Director of the late ‘Sedona Live’ presented many local, regional and national performers. She recently said she is ‘sticking to a strong belief that the arts are crucial to the fabric of every community.”

Performing artist, composer and songwriter Robin Miller has surrounded himself with music since he was a child. Born and raised in Detroit, Michigan, Robin began playing the guitar at the age of 7, started his first band at age 14, and composed and recorded his first album before he turned 18.

Robin Miller has recorded albums with various artists for labels such as A&M, MCA, and RCA. Proficient on guitar, keyboards, bass, and mandolin, Robin loves to demonstrate his versatility through rock ‘n’ roll, blues, new age, and many other types of music.

Tommy Anderson, known as Tommy Rocks, is an acoustic rock singer and guitarist who has performed thousands of shows throughout America. Currently Tommy performs 100+ shows a year, and is known as one of the most versatile singers and performers in Arizona. His repertoire covers around 1700 songs, and combines a mix of original songs, pop, classic rock, R&B, Alternative country & Americana and reggae, as well as covering over 250 songs by The Beatles. Tommy’s other musical side projects include the Tommy Rocks Trio, B3 (his Beatles group) and with his super group OvO (“The Owls”), featuring world-class guitarist Joe Berger from NYC.

Wine, beer and snacks will be available for this performance. Tickets are $20 in advance, $22 at the door, and $25 priority seating in the first three rows. Tickets for the event are available online at www.showtix4u.com and at Mount Hope and Mysterium in Cottonwood, and in Sedona at The Sedona Film Fest Box Office. Old Town Center for the Arts is located at 633 N. Fifth St. (corner of Fifth and Main) in Old Town Cottonwood. For further information and upcoming concerts please visit www.oldtowncenter.org or call Elena Bullard at 928-634-0940.

Information provided by OTCA.