Sterling & Jenkins part of live music at Fojol Bros this weekend

Fojol Bros in Cottonwood has a full lineup of music this weekend in Old Town Cottonwood.

Friday, Dec. 9, SoulShyne will be on the patio from 2 to 5 p.m. J.R. Robusto and David Ayala are a singer/songwriter duo with a diverse repertoire ranging from Americana to acoustic rock covers, to creative, original tunes. J.R. is a world-class instrumentalist in his own right, who’s had the honor of having performed with folks from the London Symphony Orchestra to jazz artist Stanley Jordan, and part of the Kenny Rogers Band among others.

Also on Friday, J. Thompson performs inside from 7 to 9 p.m. J. Thompson has played all over Northern Arizona for more than 30 years. His original music is a combination of classic blues, jazz, rock, and folk… Poetry and song woven together to inspire the emotions. Listeners are in for a unique experience and some sweet sounds.

Saturday, Dec. 10, Him + Me will be on the patio from 2 to 5 p.m. Him + Me are a father and son-in-law duo. They give 100% contagious, fun energy through a wide variety of song styles acquired over years of stage experience before many different crowds. With an heritage rooted in French folk music, Irish music and ‘50s-‘60s-‘70s hits, delivered through on-the-spot improv and vocal harmonies, you are sure to find yourself dancing and singing along. Combined, the duet plays rhythm and lead guitars, piano and keyboard, accordion, violin, percussion and one special under-estimated instrument.

Also on Saturday, Peter Sterling and Fitz Jenkins will be inside from 7 to 9 p.m. Sterling and Jenkins are a harp and guitar duo playing Celtic, Latin and jazz-influenced transcendental world grooves.

Peter Sterling is an award winning harpist who began to play after a series of life changing angelic encounter’s in the canyons of Sedona in the early 1990s. His heartfelt and celestial harp music has touched the hearts and souls of people worldwide with many listeners reporting beautiful visions and even miraculous healings while listening to Peter’s heavenly music. During his 28-year career with the harp, his recordings have been at the top of the radio charts and nominated for several awards. Recently Peter’s album Sanctuary of Light won the Hollywood Music in Media Award for Best New Age/Ambient album of 2021.And his most recent album The Winding Way won the COVR Gold Visionary Award for Best New Age Record of the year for 2022. Visit Peter at www.harpmagic.com.

Fitzhugh Jenkins has become renowned for his versatility on acoustic, classical, and bass guitars and his performing and recording career has taken him around the United States, Europe, India, Canada, and Hawaii.

Sunday, Dec. 11, Sharon Silverstein plays on the patio from 2 to 5 p.m. Join Silverstein as she shares her originals about love and life experiences and covers that uplift us to unconditional love for ourselves and others. Silverstein is a singer/songwriter of conscious music and multi-instrumentalist. As an accomplished international musician, Sharon is a self-recorded artist of four albums that are intended to move people to greater self-awareness, unity, and world peace. In 2006 Sharon’s first release was “Alive”, 2011 brought “Chants for Peace” and 2016 she released “Octave of Love.” In 2020, Sharon released her first Native American Flute CD entitled “Wind and Thunder.” These are original Native American flute songs channeled from Great Spirit.

Also on Sunday, Randy Z performs inside from 6 to 8 p.m. Randy Z has been performing in bands professionally for over 25 years playing for audiences from Key West, Florida, to Toronto, Ontario, and from Denver, Colorado, to Portland, Maine. Randy is now performing solo and playing an interesting and eclectic assortment of Americana styled originals and covers of classic rock, country, blues, folk and trop-rock songs.

Fojol Bros is at 777 N. Main St., Cottonwood. Call 202-716-1572 or visit Fojols.com.