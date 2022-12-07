A surround sound music experience that will blow you away

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to partner with award-winning surround sound composer and producer Koz Mraz for Moody Blues: Days of Future Past & Tchaikovsky’s 1812 Overture in 5.1 Surround Sound on Thursday, Dec. 15, at 7 p.m. at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

Everyone has experienced 5.1 surround in movie theaters but hearing the MOODY BLUES: Days of Future Past mixed specifically for six speakers is simply astounding as well as resounding.

If you’re a fan of Days of Future Past’s orchestral arrangement, you’ll also love the special selections of Tchaikovsky’s 1812 Overture that will precede and follow the Moody Blues album in its entirety. Recorded in full surround sound, the cannons in Tchaikovsky’s Overture were recorded in a schoolyard and literally blew out the school windows.

Perfect for the holidays, you’ll experience a limited engagement, Dark Side of the Room 5.1 Surround Music Experience in Sedona’s best sound system, the Mary D. Fisher Theater. This is a no-visuals sonic experience, reminiscent of lost art of listening to music in the dark with the most amazing surround sound 5.1 music this side of the solar system. Come prepared, you will be blown away.

Presented by Multi-Award-Winning Surround Sound composer/producer Koz Mraz (The Discus Award, Surround Category 2001, Communicator Surround Award 2002, Aurora Surround Award Surround & Grammy nominee 2005).

Limited to a maximum seating of 35. “Moody Blues: Days of Future Past” will be featured at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Thursday, Dec. 15 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: SedonaFilmFestival.org.