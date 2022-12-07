Tlaquepaque’s 49th annual Festival of Lights A Celebration of Hope & Opening of the Heart

The word light invokes beautiful connotations and often represents hope, recovery, renewal, and a path out of darkness. It’s no surprise that both Christianity and the Jewish faith have holidays engulfed in lights. Honoring both, Tlaquepaque Arts & Shopping Village ushers in its 49th annual Festival of Lights with another majestic event on Dec. 10 from 3 to 8 p.m.

In the Jewish faith, The Festival of Lights is part of Hanukkah and represents the recovery of Jerusalem and a re-dedication of the Second Temple. History tells us of a miracle that occurred when the sons of Israel went up to the Temple to purify it by lighting the lamps with pure olive oil. There was only one bowl of olive oil that was sealed by the signet ring of the High Priest. It should have lasted only one night. However, God delivered a blessing, and the lamps burned for eight days.

The Christmas holiday heralds God’s blessing with the birth of Jesus Christ. Three Wise Men followed a glorious star lighting the sky — to a manger where angels proclaimed the birth of “The Son of God.” Jesus described himself and his disciples as “The Light of the World.” The imagery is a symbol for allowing God’s light to enter the heart of man and remove the darkness.

Both Hanukkah and Christmas have deep-rooted rituals in light. Hanukkah with the lighting of a menorah in a re-dedication to God. Christmas with the celebration of Jesus Christ and festivals of light around the world that invoke a re-opening of the heart. Tlaquepaque honors the spirit of both holidays with this all-day event. As they create an atmosphere of joy, celebration and peace.

Special thanks to Sedona Area Veteran and Community Outreach groups. They will fill 6000 bags with sand and a candle. Then place them in and around Tlaquepaque for the event.

In the holiday spirit, Tlaquepaque will provide free hot cider for everyone. Children’s entertainment will include a visit from Santa and his elves. And they feature a fabulous lineup of performers playing original and traditional Christmas music throughout the day. However, these activities are only part of the magic of this beloved Sedona event.

When the bell tower strikes 5 p.m.; they invite everyone to make a wish and light the golden luminaries. As the light washes every courtyard, balcony, walkway, and parapet — Tlaquepaque Arts & Shopping Village transforms into a village of light. It’s a heart-opening experience.

Tlaquepaque has limited parking. However, free trolley service will be available from Sedona’s Uptown Municipal Parking lot at 260 Schnebly to transport visitors to and from Tlaquepaque.

Scheduled Entertainment for The Festival of Lights

Tlaquepaque North – 3-5 p.m.



Features vocalist Rosemary Chavez with drummer Frankie Chavez performing a jazz à la mode with jazzy renditions of many favorite holiday songs. Their CD “A Sedona Christmas” features Rosemary’s original song “Angels All Around Us.” They will have plenty available to purchase for that special music lover in your life.

Patio del Norte in Tlaquepaque South – 3-6 p.m.

This is the place to be in the afternoon for families with children. Jeanie Carroll and Susannah Martin will entertain the younger audience as Santa makes his second stop in Sedona to visit the kids.

Patio las Campanas features DiVoM – 3-5 p.m.

This funky jazz instrumental trio plays a variety of music, from moody introspective soundscapes — to high energy upbeat originals. Blending everything from jazz, funk, rock, and pop, to blues, gospel, reggea, and klezmer — this trio has a style all their own.

Founder David Vincent Mills incorporates traditional instrumentation with unexpected instruments like a toy piano, glockenspiel, horns, bells, and whistles to create spontaneous, whimsical surprises. With foot tapping, rollicking rhythms, this group mesmerizes audiences with their hypnotic harmonies from around the world — oriented to take listeners on a rousing adventure.

The Chapel 3-5 p.m.



Michael Kollwitz performs on a revolutionary stringed instrument known as The Solo Chapman Stick. This instrument combines the sounds of guitar, bass, keyboards, and percussion all from one instrument. The Chapman Stick allows Michael to create songs with multi-part arrangements that feel like he is playing with a band.

Michael has a delightful, whimsical collection of original holiday music. Listen to “The Friendly Snowman - Christmas Music on the Chapman Stick” and “Santa Plays The Stick” — winner of Zone Music Reporter’s Best Holiday Album of 2019. He’s one of the few musicians who has mastered this instrument. Carlos Santana called Michael’s music, “A gift of the heart.”

The Lighting of Luminaries - When the Bell Tower Chimes at 5 p.m.





All visitors are invited to assist with lighting the golden luminaries that envelop Tlaquepaque. This is a magical time for young and old. It transports participants into a heart opening experience as the entire village is encompassed in light.

Tlaquepaque’s Annual Festival of Lights serves to reminder us what Hanukkah and Christmas represent — love, peace, re-dedication, and a path of hope.

Tlaquepaque Arts & Shopping Village, 336 State Route 179, Sedona, is home to over 55 boutique shops, world-class galleries, and five restaurants. Open daily at 10 a.m. For more information, call 928-282-4838 or visit their website Tlaq.com.