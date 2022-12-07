Verde Valley Voices annual Christmas Concert coming Dec. 11

It is time, once again, for the Verde Valley Voices’ annual Christmas Concert, “The Glow of a Silver Christmas.” It will take place on Sunday, Dec. 11, beginning at 3 p.m. at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 700 N. Bill Gray Road, in Cottonwood.

Be sure to come early – at 2:30 p.m. beautiful prelude music will be provided by the River Winds Ensemble, immediately followed by joyous Christmas caroling before the concert begins.

Organized in 1997, the Verde Valley Voices is celebrating 25 years as a nonprofit community chorus, comprised of singers of all ages and occupations from Cottonwood and the surrounding communities in the greater Verde Valley.

Tickets for this popular, festive season event are $10 for adults, and free for children 12 and under, available at the door and in advance at the Church Office and Gift Shop, Cottonwood Chamber Of Commerce, Mount Hope Foods, Allegra Marketing Print Mail, Quilter’s Quarters in Cottonwood, and Olsen’s Grain in Clarkdale. Visit VerdeValleyVoices.org for more details.

Come celebrate with us at this fun, family-friendly holiday tradition.