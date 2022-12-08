Man injured in truck-bicycle collision

COTTONWOOD - A bicyclist was injured when he was reportedly run over by a box truck on Main Street in Cottonwood Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022.

The incident occurred at the Suzy Q gas station.

According to Cottonwood Police Department, the box truck was pulling out of the gas station parking lot onto Main Street when the cyclist approached “on the sidewalk from the opposite side of the truck driver’s direction of focus.”

The front tire of the truck crushed the cyclist’s leg and pulled the rest of his body under the truck, CPD said. The driver immediately stopped, but the cyclist suffered multiple injuries. He was transported to Verde Valley Medical Center.