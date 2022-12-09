OFFERS
Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Parade Magazine State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local State CV Bugle
OPINION
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Parade Magazine Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory
Camp Verde Town Council may alter its budget planning YCSO asks Coconino Sheriff to investigate lieutenant Coconino chase ends in PIT maneuver in Camp Verde Man injured in truck-bicycle collision Cottonwood Christmas Parade winners annouced Finding the perfect tree... when the forests are sold out Commission votes against 152-unit development, now in city council’s hands Arizona schools could lose millions if last-minute politicking fails Christmas Bazaar, Parade of Lights set for Saturday in Camp Verde Sheriff’s Office investigating suspicious death in vehicle fire

Subscribe Now
Fri, Dec. 09
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices

Camp Verde Town Council may alter its budget planning

Mike Showers

Mike Showers

By Paige Daniels
Originally Published: December 9, 2022 12:53 p.m.

To view this content you must be logged in as a subscriber.
Already have a digital account? Log in here
4 WEEKS
$3

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

4 WEEKS

1 YEAR
$39

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

FOR 12 MONTHS

DAY PASS
$0.99

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

FOR 24 HOURS

Plans include full website access, e-Edition and exclusive online extras.
Print and Digital combo plans also available.
ALREADY A PRINT SUBSCRIBER?
Verde News subscribe logo
Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News