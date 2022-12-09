Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema switches to independent
By JONATHAN J. COOPER and LISA MASCARO, Associated Press
Originally Published: December 9, 2022 9:41 a.m.
Most Read
- Expect hour-long delays on I-17 for blasting
- Cottonwood assaults lead to Camp Verde arrest
- Sheriff’s Office investigating suspicious death in vehicle fire
- Police say driver assaulted officers
- FrameTec facility to provide up to 180 jobs in Camp Verde
- Groseta family celebrates century of ranching
- Cottonwood Christmas Parade winners annouced
- Commission votes against 152-unit development, now in city council’s hands
- Obituary: Marc Allen Avery
- Obituary: Leslie Ann Woodruff
- Dollar General fire destroys contents
- Cottonwood assaults lead to Camp Verde arrest
- Expect hour-long delays on I-17 for blasting
- 2 dead in train collision in Coconino County
- Crime syndicate rips off $120,000 at area ATMs
- Driver injured in Clarkdale rollover
- Sheriff’s Office investigating suspicious death in vehicle fire
- Police say driver assaulted officers
- Fire guts home in Clarkdale; family safe
- Parents decry treatment of student at Clarkdale-Jerome
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: