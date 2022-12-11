Obituary: Christopher Lee Cooley

OFFERS
Christopher Lee Cooley

Originally Published: December 11, 2022 11:11 a.m.

1974 - 2022

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Christopher Lee Cooley. He died at the young age of 48, peacefully, on the early Sunday morning of November 20, 2022.

Chris is survived by his father, Alan Cooley (Mona Cooley); mother, Janice Martinez (Pete Martinez); brothers, Jared Cooley (Jennifer Cooley), Noah Conquergood (Leah Conquergood), Bryan Stewart, Seth Cooley (Erin Cooley), Matthew Stewart (Marcce Stewart) and Jon Stewart; his three daughters, Forrest Cooley, Sydney Collins (Joshua Collins) and Lauren Cooley; and his grandson, Everhett Collins.

While life brought many hardships and challenges for Chris to overcome, one thing that never changed was his passion and love for the outdoors. Chris spent most of his time throughout his life outside - hunting, fishing, and exploring. Chris was also an expert electrician, and worked hard every day on that and many other various projects - he was a man of all trades, quite literally. Although Chris is with the Lord, now, his skills, lessons and knowledge lives on.

Chris will be honored with a memorial at the old Clear Creek Cemetery off Old Church Road in Camp Verde. Camp Verde was always home in his heart, and that is where his spirit will always remain. Chris was a loving father, son, brother, and friend, and he will truly be missed.

Information provided by the family.

