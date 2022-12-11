Obituary: Christopher Lee Cooley
Christopher Lee Cooley
1974 - 2022
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Christopher Lee Cooley. He died at the young age of 48, peacefully, on the early Sunday morning of November 20, 2022.
Chris is survived by his father, Alan Cooley (Mona Cooley); mother, Janice Martinez (Pete Martinez); brothers, Jared Cooley (Jennifer Cooley), Noah Conquergood (Leah Conquergood), Bryan Stewart, Seth Cooley (Erin Cooley), Matthew Stewart (Marcce Stewart) and Jon Stewart; his three daughters, Forrest Cooley, Sydney Collins (Joshua Collins) and Lauren Cooley; and his grandson, Everhett Collins.
While life brought many hardships and challenges for Chris to overcome, one thing that never changed was his passion and love for the outdoors. Chris spent most of his time throughout his life outside - hunting, fishing, and exploring. Chris was also an expert electrician, and worked hard every day on that and many other various projects - he was a man of all trades, quite literally. Although Chris is with the Lord, now, his skills, lessons and knowledge lives on.
Chris will be honored with a memorial at the old Clear Creek Cemetery off Old Church Road in Camp Verde. Camp Verde was always home in his heart, and that is where his spirit will always remain. Chris was a loving father, son, brother, and friend, and he will truly be missed.
Information provided by the family.
- Expect hour-long delays on I-17 for blasting
- YCSO asks Coconino Sheriff to investigate lieutenant
- Sheriff’s Office investigating suspicious death in vehicle fire
- Police say driver assaulted officers
- Coconino chase ends in PIT maneuver in Camp Verde
- Cottonwood assaults lead to Camp Verde arrest
- FrameTec facility to provide up to 180 jobs in Camp Verde
- Man injured in truck-bicycle collision
- Cottonwood Christmas Parade winners annouced
- Commission votes against 152-unit development, now in city council’s hands
- Dollar General fire destroys contents
- Cottonwood assaults lead to Camp Verde arrest
- Expect hour-long delays on I-17 for blasting
- 2 dead in train collision in Coconino County
- YCSO asks Coconino Sheriff to investigate lieutenant
- Crime syndicate rips off $120,000 at area ATMs
- Sheriff’s Office investigating suspicious death in vehicle fire
- Driver injured in Clarkdale rollover
- Police say driver assaulted officers
- Coconino chase ends in PIT maneuver in Camp Verde
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: